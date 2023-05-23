Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen undergoes surgery after Burns returns

May 23, 2023, 10:54 AM | Updated: 11:12 am

Seattle Seahawks Tariq Woolen...

Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts a pass against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 4, 2022. (Harry How/Getty Images)

(Harry How/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback position looked to be in a great spot after the NFL Draft. A few weeks later, a little less so.

Rost: Three Seattle Seahawks veterans with young players hot on their tail

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Brady Henderson reported Tuesday morning that Pro Bowl corner Tariq Woolen has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery a day after he was absent Tuesday for the team’s first voluntary OTA (Organized Team Activity), and he isn’t expected back until training camp this summer.

According to a tweet by Schefter, the 24-year-old Woolen injured his knee walking on the practice field last week.

Questions about Woolen’s status started being asked Monday not only because he wasn’t present at team headquarters in Renton for OTAs, but because Schefter reported that the Seahawks had agreed to re-sign veteran cornerback Artie Burns on a one-year deal. The Seahawks announced the signing Tuesday.

Woolen was a surprise star as a rookie in 2022, with the fifth-round pick out of UTSA making six interceptions and 16 passes defensed en route to a Pro Bowl nod and being named a finalist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Seahawks added strength to strength when they picked Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall in the first round of the NFL Draft to pair with Woolen in the starting lineup.

Burns, 28, played three games for the Seattle Seahawks last season and did not record any counting stats in 16 snaps on defense and eight on special teams. He was limited early in the campaign due to a groin injury.

Seattle Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Free agency moves and more

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Burns spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears and the previous four with Pittsburgh, including 2017 when he started all 16 games for the Steelers.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Huard: 3 adjustments top Seahawks pick Devon Witherspoon faces
Why Seahawks think ‘something special’ is happening again
Ray Roberts thinks new Seahawks center Oluwatimi can solidify OL
Bump and Stacy: Why Seahawks’ TEs are worth keeping an eye on
SEC analyst explains what Seattle Seahawks get with Derick Hall

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Dee Eskridge...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 3 Seahawks veterans with young players hot on their tail

Beginning during OTAs, three Seattle Seahawks veterans will find themselves looking over their shoulder at young players hot on their tail.

11 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Brent Stecker

Huard: 3 adjustments top Seahawks pick Devon Witherspoon faces

With the Seattle Seahawks' draft class working our with the veterans for the first time at OTAs, Brock Huard details what the rookies are up against.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Brent Stecker

Why Seahawks think ‘something special’ is happening again

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says "There's a sense of something special happening." Brock Huard shares what he thinks that means.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Olu Oluwatimi...

Brandon Gustafson

Ray Roberts thinks new Seahawks center Oluwatimi can solidify OL

Former NFL OL Ray Roberts has high hopes for new Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi, who Roberts thinks can play right away.

4 days ago

Seahawks Colby Parkinson...

Stacy Rost

Bump & Stacy: Why Seahawks’ TEs are worth keeping an eye on

The Seattle Seahawks had good production from the tight ends last year, and they could be a bigger part of the offense in 2023.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Derick Hall...

Maura Dooley

SEC analyst explains what Seahawks are getting with Derick Hall

SEC analyst Cole Cubelic joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk to discuss his insight into Seattle Seahawks rookie edge rusher Derick Hall.

5 days ago

Report: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen undergoes surgery after Burns returns