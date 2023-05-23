The Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback position looked to be in a great spot after the NFL Draft. A few weeks later, a little less so.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Brady Henderson reported Tuesday morning that Pro Bowl corner Tariq Woolen has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery a day after he was absent Tuesday for the team’s first voluntary OTA (Organized Team Activity), and he isn’t expected back until training camp this summer.

According to a tweet by Schefter, the 24-year-old Woolen injured his knee walking on the practice field last week.

Questions about Woolen’s status started being asked Monday not only because he wasn’t present at team headquarters in Renton for OTAs, but because Schefter reported that the Seahawks had agreed to re-sign veteran cornerback Artie Burns on a one-year deal. The Seahawks announced the signing Tuesday.

Woolen was a surprise star as a rookie in 2022, with the fifth-round pick out of UTSA making six interceptions and 16 passes defensed en route to a Pro Bowl nod and being named a finalist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Seahawks added strength to strength when they picked Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall in the first round of the NFL Draft to pair with Woolen in the starting lineup.

Burns, 28, played three games for the Seattle Seahawks last season and did not record any counting stats in 16 snaps on defense and eight on special teams. He was limited early in the campaign due to a groin injury.

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Burns spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears and the previous four with Pittsburgh, including 2017 when he started all 16 games for the Steelers.

