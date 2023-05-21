Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Vite, own-goal lead Whitecaps over Seattle Sounders 2-0

May 20, 2023, 10:41 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm

The Whitecaps celebrate Ryan Gauld's goal against Seattle on May 20, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

BY


AP staff

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pedro Vite scored just before halftime and the Vancouver Whitecaps used an own-goal by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the second half to post a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Vancouver Whitecaps 2, Seattle Sounders 0: Summary

Vite’s second netter of the season was unassisted, coming in the 44th minute to give Vancouver (4-4-6) a 1-0 lead.

Frei’s own-goal came in the 58th minute and completed the scoring.

The Whitecaps beat Seattle (7-5-2) for a second straight time at home after ending a 15-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory last September.

Yohei Takaoka made one save to earn the clean sheet for the Whitecaps. Frei had four saves for the Sounders.

Vancouver had advantages of 17-8 in shots and 5-1 in shots on goal.

The Sounders entered the match with three wins in its last six away from home after posting just three victories in its previous 28 road matches.

It marks the first time that the Whitecaps have beaten the Sounders and the Portland Timbers at home in the same season. Vancouver beat Portland 1-0 earlier this season.

Vancouver improves to 4-0-2 in its last six home matches. The Whitecaps have 21 wins since moving back to BC Place in August of 2021, second only to the 22 wins of defending-champion Los Angeles FC.

Vancouver travels to play St. Louis City on Saturday. Seattle returns home to host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Vite, own-goal lead Whitecaps over Seattle Sounders 2-0