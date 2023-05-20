Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Arcia drives in go-ahead run in 7th as Braves beat Mariners 6-2

May 19, 2023, 7:12 PM

Seattle Mariners...

Sean Murphy tags out J.P. Crawford at home plate on May 19, 2023. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

(Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia’s single off the right-field wall drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh, Marcell Ozuna had three RBIs and the Atlanta Braves overcame another strong start by rookie Bryce Miller to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Friday night.

Atlanta Braves 6, Seattle Mariners 2: Box Score

Miller, making only his fourth major league start, led 2-1 before fading and leaving the game in the seventh. Ozuna’s bloop single off Trevor Gott drove in Eddie Rosario with the tying run. Arcia’s 374-foot single off the bricks on the right-field wall drove in Ozzie Albies, who walked.

Matt Olson, who singled in a run off Miller in the first, added a homer off Justin Topa in the eighth for a 4-2 lead. Ozuna’s two-run single off left-hander Tayler Saucedo pushed the lead to four runs.

Miller (2-1) allowed three runs and four hits with one walk in 6 1/3 innings. In the first matchup of starting pitchers named Bryce, Atlanta’s Bryce Elder allowed two runs in six innings.

Olson lined a double off Bryce Miller to the right-field wall to drive in Ronald Acuña Jr., who led off the game with another double to right. Olson began the night hitting only .230 following a 3-for-21 road trip.

Elder held the 1-0 lead until the seventh. Julio Rodríguez doubled and moved to third when Elder walked Jarred Kelenic on a wild pitch. Eugenio Suárez lined a single to left field to drive in Rodríguez for the tying run and knock Elder out of the game.

Teoscar Hernández added a run-scoring single off Collin McHugh (2-0), driving in Kelenic, to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.

Elder helped himself with a strong defensive play, reaching behind his back to snag a grounder hit by J.P. Crawford before throwing to first base to end the third inning.

Crawford hit a one-out double off Elder in the sixth and moved to third on a wild pitch. Ty France lined out to Michael Harris II in center field. After running in for the catch, Harris took advantage of his momentum to make a strong throw to the plate. Crawford, trying to score from third, was tagged out by catcher Sean Murphy several feet in front of the plate.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves LHP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday. LHP Lucas Luetge (left bicep inflammation) was reinstated from the injured list after missing 27 games.

Also, IF Charlie Culberson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and IF Braden Shewmake was optioned to Gwinnett. IF Ehire Adrianza (left shoulder strain) was moved to the 60-day IL and is expected to miss “a significant amount of time,” according to manager Brian Snitker.

UP NEXT

Snitker says the Braves may use a bullpen committee in Saturday night’s second game of the series. Snitker has used his bullpen to fill a rotation spot since placing both LHP Max Fried (strained left forearm) and RHP Kyle Wright (right shoulder inflammation) on the injured list. RHP Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91) is scheduled to start for Seattle.

Dipoto: How Seattle Mariners’ lineup can find more consistency

Team: mariners
45
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Friday, May 19 @ 4:20 pm Mariners' Bryce Miller RHP vs. Braves' Bryce Elder RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 73° | Low 54°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto: How Mariners’ lineup can find more consistency

The Seattle Mariners have lacked consistency at the plate this year, and Jerry Dipoto explained how that can change moving forward.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby...

Brandon Gustafson

Pitching Ninja: Mariners’ George Kirby is ‘Maddux plus 10 mph’

"Pitching Ninja" Rob Friedman joined Extra Innings' Curtis Rogers and shared some very high praise of Seattle Mariners SP George Kirby.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic Cal Raleigh...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Castillo, Kelenic, 2B and more

With the Seattle Mariners off on Thursday, Shannon Drayer dove into some notes about Jarred Kelenic, the second base spot and much more.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Pitching Updates: Dipoto on Miller, Castillo, prospects

Seattle Mariners president Jerry Dipoto discussed the team's pitching as well as some prospects during his chat with Brock & Salk.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Kolten Wong...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto: Caballero may play more over Wong ‘in the short-term’

Jerry Dipoto explained what he's seeing from Kolten Wong and what the Seattle Mariners may do at second base going forward.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Reyes helps power Red Sox to 12-3 win over Mariners

Pablo Reyes doubled twice for a career-high four RBIs to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 12-3 on Wednesday night.

3 days ago

Arcia drives in go-ahead run in 7th as Braves beat Mariners 6-2