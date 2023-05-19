Ray Roberts thinks new Seahawks center Oluwatimi can solidify OL

The Seattle Seahawks added some big boys to the trenches during the third day of this past NFL Draft.

On defense, the Seahawks drafted nose tackle Cameron Young and defensive end Mike Morris. Offensively, Seattle added two big interior linemen, first of which was LSU guard Anthony Bradford.

And in the fifth round, the Hawks added standout Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi, who is certainly someone former NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts is keeping a close eye on this offseason.

“I’ve kind of been on him since even before the draft,” Roberts told Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Friday.

That’s very true, as Oluwatimi was a draft prospect Roberts highlighted with Bump and Stacy back in March.

Now, Oluwatimi plays for the Seahawks, Roberts’ former team and the team Roberts helps cover for the Seahawks Radio Network.

Despite being a Day 3 pick, Roberts thinks Oluwatimi could be a plug-and-play guy, similar to another Seahawks offensive lineman.

“Olu Oluwatimi is the guy that I’ve kind of had my eye on because to me, he’s kind of like Damien Lewis,” Roberts said.

The Seahawks took Lewis, a guard, out of LSU back in 2020 and he started Week 1 as a rookie. Now, Lewis is entering his fourth season with the Seahawks as a starter.

“Damien Lewis came in and like right from the get go, Pete Carroll said, ‘You’re starting at right guard,’ and he just never looked back,” Roberts said. “And I think Olu has a chance to do the same thing.”

So why does Roberts think Oluwatimi could play right away as a rookie?

“He ran a similar running game in college. He’s very adept at it. He knows where to go, how to get there, he’s a smart guy. He’s a bigger dude, especially in his lower half of his body, so he can anchor a little better,” Roberts said. “I’m just excited to see the guy who was pretty much the best center in the country for the last two years and the best interior lineman, period – offensive or defense – last year (winning the Outland Trophy) … I really think that he has an opportunity to kind of solidify the middle of that offensive line.”

