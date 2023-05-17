Close
Yoshida leads Red Sox past Mariners 9-4, ending 4-game skid

May 16, 2023, 7:27 PM

Seattle Mariners...

Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox hits an RBI double against the Seattle Mariners on May 16, 2023. (Nick Grace/Getty Images)

(Nick Grace/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

BOSTON (AP) — Masataka Yoshida doubled, tripled and drove in three runs while scoring on a wild pitch, and the Boston Red Sox ended a four-game losing streak with a 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Boston Red Sox 9, Seattle Mariners 4: Box Score

Justin Turner, Triston Casas and Jarren Duran homered for Boston, which was swept by the last-place St. Louis Cardinals and lost the series opener to Seattle.

Nick Pivetta (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks, striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.

Seattle had answered Boston’s four-run first inning with four in the fourth when Alex Verdugo doubled for the Red Sox leading off the bottom of the fifth.

Yoshida’s one-bounce, ground-rule double in the right field corner broke the tie. The Japanese left fielder took third on a flyout and scored on Luis Castillo’s wild pitch before Duran homered for a 7-4 lead.

Taylor Trammell homered for Seattle, which had won three out of four and 10 of 14 since starting the season 11-16.

Castillo (2-2) allowed seven runs — five earned — on six hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings.

Yoshida tripled and Turner and Casas homered in Boston’s four-run first. A two-run triple from Seattle’s Teoscar Hernandez was followed by Taylor Trammell’s two-run homer in the fourth.

Duran singled in another run in the seventh and Yoshida made it 9-4 in the eighth on a bases-loaded groundout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Red Sox put RHP John Schreiber on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the three-game series, with Boston RHP Brayan Bello (2-1) set to start against lefty Marco Gonzales (3-0).

