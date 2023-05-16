Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

STACY ROST

Rookies who could have biggest impact on Seahawks’ success in 2023

May 16, 2023, 10:21 AM

Seattle Seahawks draft Olu Oluwatimi...

Michigan center lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi on Nov. 5, 2022. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Bump & Stacy, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports

Following a sunny Seahawks rookie camp on the shores of Lake Washington, we found ourselves answering a simple question on Bump and Stacy: Which of the Seattle Seahawks’ 10 drafted rookies could have the biggest impact on the team’s success in 2023?

Bumpus: One Seattle Seahawks coach stood out at rookie minicamp

We’re not talking about who you want to see take off. The hope, for instance, is that cornerback Devon Witherspoon — the highest draft pick ever under John Schneider and Pete Carroll – becomes a stalwart in the secondary. Missing on a high pick hurts more than missing on a Day 3 selection. So yes, everyone hopes Witherspoon is impactful.

This question instead is about where the impact can be.

That half of the question led to two different answers on Bump and Stacy this week, and neither was a first-rounder.

Stacy: DT Cameron Young

Over the past two weeks, Bump and I have spoken to both Carroll and defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt. Both had glowing reviews of Young, a fourth-round defensive tackle out of Mississippi State.

The Seahawks have high round picks and high-end contracts invested elsewhere on the roster. And while the question concerns only rookies, there are also rookies who will be watched a little more closely, like Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

But neither of those two play nose tackle, a position this team desperately needs with Al Woods gone and Bryan Mone coming back from an ACL injury. If Young is promising enough, the Seahawks will be looking at him for meaningful reps early – and with so little depth already on the defensive line, they may need those reps anyway. All the better if he ends up being this year’s hidden gem. You’d also love to see this team hit on a defensive lineman.

Bump: C Olu Oluwatimi

It might be a surprise that both answers are Day 3 picks, but is it any surprise they’re both in the trenches?

Strength on both lines is part of what’s kept the 49ers so competitive for years and what led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season. The Seahawks are better on the offensive side of things right now, having found two stellar rookie tackles last season. Former third-round pick Damien Lewis can play either guard spot and free agent addition Evan Brown is the likely starter this fall. But center has been a revolving door for this team since Max Unger. There’s real intrigue with the potential of finding a long term answer there, especially one who can grow with both Abe Lucas and Charles Cross.

Why Carroll seemed to praise one Seattle Seahawks rookie the most

Bump & Stacy Show

Stacy Rost

Seattle Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt...

Stacy Rost

DC Clint Hurtt: Seahawks’ defense will be ‘significantly better’ in ’23

Seattle Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt joined Seattle Sports' Bump & Stacy to discuss the defense, new players on that side of the ball and more.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 2 ways for Mariners’ offense out of its early-season slump

Stacy Rost breaks down two points from Seattle Mariners insiders -- Aaron Goldsmith and Shannon Drayer -- that could be answers for the team's woeful offense.

7 days ago

Bump and Stacy Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Stacy Rost

Bump and Stacy issue sports apologies to Mariners’ Kelenic, more

We all need to admit when we were wrong. The Bump and Stacy crew did that this week with their sports apologies, including to a key Mariner.

12 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Where the Seahawks stand after adding big 2023 draft class

The Seattle Seahawks have chance to do something they haven’t since 2015 after their 2023 NFL Draft. Stacy Rost explains and shares three observations.

15 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks still have draft needs, but now they’re elite at 2 spots

Turns out John Schneider may have been hinting at the Seattle Seahawks' move in the first round of the NFL Draft all along, explains Stacy Rost.

19 days ago

Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

Rost: With glaring need on D-line, why is QB speculation so high for Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks' most pressing need is on defense, so why do so many think they'll draft a QB early? Stacy Rost breaks it down.

22 days ago

Rookies who could have biggest impact on Seahawks’ success in 2023