Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Raleigh homers from both sides, Mariners pound Red Sox 10-1

May 15, 2023, 7:53 PM | Updated: 8:31 pm

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run home run - his second of the game - during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh watches the flight of his two-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Tanner Houck #89 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: JP Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners tags out Pablo Reyes #19 of the Boston Red Sox on a stolen base attempt in the fifth inning at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts hits a 438-foot two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his 438-foot two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his 438-foot two-run home run with third base coach Manny Acta #14 during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners catches a ball during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run home run - his second of the game - during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run - his second of the game - with Jarred Kelenic #10 during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Pablo Reyes #19 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first base after forcing out Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners on a fielder's choice during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run that scored Jarred Kelenic #10 in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Alex Verdugo #99 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after popping out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on May 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

BOSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to homer from both sides of the plate at Fenway Park, and George Kirby pitched the Seattle Mariners past the Boston Red Sox 10-1 on Monday night.

Seattle Mariners 10, Boston Red Sox 1: Box score

Raleigh hit a pair of long two-run homers and Eugenio Suárez added a two-run shot of his own. Ty France had two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 12 games for Seattle, which has won 10 of 14.

Batting left-handed, Raleigh’s first homer soared into the right-field stands.

From the right side, he cleared the Green Monster in left.

“You always think about hitting one over the Monster when you’re little. It’s so big, so daunting,” said Raleigh, who grew up rooting for the Red Sox and was a big fan of former Boston switch-hitting catcher Jason Varitek.

“Honestly, to do it today was super special,” said Raleigh, whose grandmother traveled from Vermont to see him play. “It’s super cool. I’m kind of surprised Varitek didn’t do it.”

Kirby (5-2) scattered eight hits over 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He struck out six and walked one, improving to 5-1 with a 1.91 ERA over his last seven starts.

“Cal’s a beast. That was awesome,” said Kirby, breaking into his only smile while talking to reporters.

After getting swept at home by St. Louis last weekend, the Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games following an eight-game winning streak.

Boston sent utility infielder Pablo Reyes to the mound for the ninth. His first pitch — a curveball — read 34 mph on the scoreboard. He gave up a run and two hits with two walks.

Mixing a fastball in the mid 90-mph range with a hard slider, Kirby held the Red Sox scoreless until Rafael Devers’ RBI double in the sixth.

Boston starter Tanner Houck breezed through the first four innings, allowing only Julio Rodríguez’s two-out double in the fourth before Raleigh homered left-handed in the fifth.

“He was doing well until that swing,” Boston manager Alex Cora said of Houck. “It was a pitch down in the zone and he put a good swing on it.”

Raleigh’s drive off Houck (3-3) after Suárez’s leadoff single had an exit velocity of 109 mph, traveling a projected 438 feet into the right-field seats.

France opened the sixth with a double and went to third when right fielder Alex Verdugo’s throw sailed past second base into shallow left. He scored on Jarred Kelenic’s fielder’s choice before Raleigh sent Brennan Bernardino’s 91 mph sinker over the Green Monster and completely out of Fenway (which opened in 1912) at a projected 434 feet, making it 5-0.

“In a ballpark like this, when you hit a home run from each side of the plate, none of us will ever know how that feels,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais, a former catcher. “It’s really unique.”

Houck gave up four runs in five innings.

PRACTICE PAYS OFF

Before the game, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was working on taking bounced throws. Well, it paid off when the first batted ball of the game was a grounder to shortstop that Reyes short-hopped to first.

IN THE HOUSE

Celtics center Al Horford was sitting in the stands and got a nice ovation when he was shown on the center-field video screen.

The crowd broke into a brief chant of “Beat the Heat!”

Boston opens the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals at home against Miami on Wednesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Boston Red Sox: Right-handed reliever John Schreiber walked off the mound with a trainer and a 2-2 count against Rodríguez after a discussion with manager Alex Cora. The team announced he had right lat tightness. … Cora kept infielder/outfielder Kiké Hernández (tight left hamstring) out of the lineup and gave outfielder Masataka Yoshida the night off.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (2-1, 2.70 ERA) starts the middle game of the series on Tuesday. He threw six shutout innings last season in his only career appearance against the Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-3, 6.23) gave up seven runs over four innings in his most recent start.

With Julio hitting third, Seattle Mariners can get back to ‘Chaos Ball’

Team: mariners
44
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Monday, May 15 @ 4:10 pm Mariners' George Kirby RHP vs. Red Sox' Tanner Houck RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 79° | Low 57°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Stecker: With Julio hitting 3rd, Mariners can get back to ‘Chaos Ball’

Julio Rodríguez is no longer hitting leadoff for the Seattle Mariners, and the lineup switch may help the M's get back to what they do best.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Sam Haggerty...

The Associated Press

Seattle Mariners fall short of sweep as Tigers strike late for 5-3 win

Riley Greene had three hits, Javier Báez drove in two runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 to avoid a three-game sweep.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

The Associated Press

Rookie Bryce Miller brilliant through 7, Mariners beat Tigers 5-0

Bryce Miller shut down the Tigers for 7 innings in a 5-0 win that pushed the Seattle Mariners above .500 for the first time since opening day

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Rodríguez homers and drives in 4 to lead Mariners past Tigers 9-2

Julio Rodríguez had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2 on Friday.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez, Teoscar Hernandez...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto: Moving Julio down in order, Teoscar needs to swing less

Seattle Mariners president of baseball ops Jerry Dipoto shared his insight into the early struggles of Julio Rodríguez and Teoscar Hernández.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Prelander Berroa...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Bullpen Update: Muñoz status, prospect Berroa now a reliever

The Seattle Mariners have moved one of their top prospects to the bullpen and are now waiting a bit longer to get a top reliever back.

5 days ago

Raleigh homers from both sides, Mariners pound Red Sox 10-1