Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Rodríguez homers and drives in 4 to lead Mariners past Tigers 9-2

May 12, 2023, 7:00 PM

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 12: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates hitting a home run with Manny Acta #14 of the Seattle Mariners against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the ninth inning at Comerica Park on May 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 12: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the ninth inning at Comerica Park on May 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 12: The Seattle Mariners celebrate their win against the Detroit Tigers after the ninth inning at Comerica Park on May 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 12: Tom Murphy #2 and Tayler Saucedo #60 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their win against the Detroit Tigers after the ninth inning at Comerica Park on May 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 12: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers is forced out at second as J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base to get Eric Haase #13 of the Detroit Tigers out during the bottom of the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 12: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners scores a run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the seventh inning at Comerica Park on May 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 12: Jose Caballero #76 and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate scoring runs together against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the second inning at Comerica Park on May 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 12: Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on May 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 12: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on May 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

DETROIT (AP) — Julio Rodríguez had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2 on Friday night.

Seattle Mariners 9, Detroit Tigers 2: Box Score

Marco Gonzales (3-0) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings.

Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (2-3) allowed six runs — five earned — on five hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Boyd faced 12 batters and nine of them reached base. A caught stealing allowed him to escape the first inning with only Jarred Kelenic’s RBI single, but the Mariners scored five runs in the second.

Boyd struck out the first batter, but walked the next two before Jose Cabellero’s single loaded the bases. J.P. Crawford made it 2-0 with an RBI single, and Boyd walked Ty France to force in another run.

Rodríguez followed with a two-run single, making it 5-0 and ending Boyd’s night.

Mason Englert got Kelenic to ground into a force at second, but shortstop Javier Báez made a wild throw to first that allowed France to score the sixth run.

Jake Rogers made it 6-2 with a two-run homer in the fifth, but Teoscar Hernández put Seattle up 7-2 with an RBI single in the seventh.

Rodríguez added a two-run homer off Tyler Alexander in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LHP Robbie Ray, who had season-ending elbow surgery this month, joined the team in Detroit — the first time he has visited since the operation. Ray started his MLB career with the Tigers in 2013, joining them in a three-way trade that sent Didi Gregorius from the Diamondbacks to the Yankees.

Tigers: RHP Spencer Turnbull had his option to Triple-A Toledo rescinded and was placed on the 15-day injured list with neck discomfort, retroactive to May 7.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second game of the weekend series on Saturday afternoon, with Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (1-0, 0.75 ERA) facing RHP Alex Faedo (0-0, 3.86).

Seattle Mariners Bullpen Update: Muñoz status, prospect Berroa now a reliever

Team: mariners
39
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Friday, May 12 @ 3:40 pm Mariners' Marco Gonzales LHP vs. Tigers' Matthew Boyd LHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 81° | Low 58°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez, Teoscar Hernandez...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto: Moving Julio down in order, Teoscar needs to swing less

Seattle Mariners president of baseball ops Jerry Dipoto shared his insight into the early struggles of Julio Rodríguez and Teoscar Hernández.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Prelander Berroa...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Bullpen Update: Muñoz status, prospect Berroa now a reliever

The Seattle Mariners have moved one of their top prospects to the bullpen and are now waiting a bit longer to get a top reliever back.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seattle Mariners Breakdown: Pitching up, bats down; AL West check-in

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports makes sense of the Seattle Mariners winning 7 of their last 10 games even though it doesn't feel like it.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert George Kirby...

Brandon Gustafson

Servais: Rotation giving Mariners a chance to win ‘pretty much every game’

The Seattle Mariners have been kept afloat by elite pitching, and manager Scott Servais thinks the rotation is giving them chances to win.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Rangers Marcus Semien...

The Associated Press

Dunning, Semien lift Rangers past Mariners 4-3 to win series

Marcus Semien homered and drove in a pair of runs, Dane Dunning allowed only two runs in six strong innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Servais: Julio ‘trying to be a little bit more’ than himself

Julio Rodríguez has struggled out of the gate in 2023, and Seattle Mariners Scott Servais discussed Julio's slow start with Brock & Salk.

3 days ago

Rodríguez homers and drives in 4 to lead Mariners past Tigers 9-2