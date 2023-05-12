Seattle Seahawks Schedule: Full slate for ’23 season released

The 12s can start planning for the 2023 Seattle Seahawks season.

The Seahawks released their full slate for the upcoming season along with the rest of the NFL at 5 p.m. Thursday, and Seattle’s schedule in particular is full of interesting matchups and dates.

Perhaps atop the list is that the Seahawks will play on Thanksgiving Day for the first time since in nearly a decade.

Nine years after Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson memorably dined on turkey on the 49ers’ field after a 17-7 win over San Francisco – just a few months before the Hawks won their first Super Bowl – the Hawks will get a chance to ruin the Niners’ holiday once again at 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 23. And this time, the Seahawks get to stay at Lumen Field for the rivalry battle, something that is a first in Seattle – a home Thanksgiving game.

The schedule gets quirky around the Thanksgiving game, because it will actually be the first of back-to-back Thursday contests for Seattle. The Seahawks will follow up the next Thursday, Nov. 30, by hitting the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 for the third and final primetime game scheduled for the Hawks.

The first primetime game of 2023 for Seattle will be a Week 4 Monday night meeting on the road with the New York Giants on Oct. 2.

Also of note:

• Seattle will jump right into division play by opening the season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against an NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

• The Seahawks will probably get sick of the 49ers as they’ll see San Francisco twice in the span of three games. Following the Thanksgiving game and Thursday contest against the Cowboys, the Seahawks head to the Bay Area on Sunday, Dec. 10 to face the Niners again in Week 15.

• That stretch with the two 49ers games in three weeks could be extra tough considering it will make for three NFC West matchups in a span of four games. Four days before the Thanksgiving game, the Seahawks will be in Los Angeles to face the Rams on Nov. 19. Making matters worse, on the other end of it awaits the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

• Seattle will play on both Christmas Eve (Week 16, at Tennessee) and New Year’s Eve (Week 17, vs. Pittsburgh).

• The Seahawks will have four 10 a.m. kickoffs.

• It will be an early bye week for Seattle, with the break coming in Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8).

2023 Seattle Seahawks schedule

• Preseason

vs. Minnesota Vikings (TBD)

vs. Dallas Cowboys (TBD)

at Green Bay Packers (TBD)

• Regular season

Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams – Sunday, Sept. 10 (1:25 p.m.)

Week 2: at Detroit Lions – Sunday, Sept. 17 (10 a.m.)

Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers – Sunday, Sept. 24 (1:05 p.m.)

Week 4: at New York Giants – Monday, Oct. 2 (5:15 p.m.)

Week 5: Bye week

Week 6: at Cincinnati Bengals – Sunday, Oct. 15 (10 a.m.)

Week 7: vs. Arizona Cardinals – Sunday, Oct. 22 (1:05 p.m.)

Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns – Sunday, Oct. 29 (1:05 p.m.)

Week 9: at Baltimore Ravens – Sunday, Nov. 5 (10 a.m.)

Week 10: vs. Washington Commanders – Sunday, Nov. 12 (1:25 p.m.)

Week 11: at Los Angeles Rams – Sunday, Nov. 19 (1:25 p.m.)

Week 12: vs. San Francisco 49ers – Thursday, Nov. 23 (5:20 p.m.)

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys – Thursday, Nov. 30 (5:15 p.m.)

Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers – Sunday, Dec. 10 (1:05 p.m.)

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Sunday, Dec. 17 (1:25 p.m.)

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans – Sunday, Dec. 24 (10 a.m.)

Week 17: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Sunday, Dec. 31 (1:05 p.m.)

Week 18: at Arizona Cardinals – Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 (TBD)

All games on Seattle Sports

Every Seattle Seahawks game is broadcast by Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the flagship stations of the Seahawks Radio Network. Listeners in the Puget Sound can also stream radio coverage on the Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio apps as well as the stations’ respective websites.

Seahawks radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with the pregame show, and games are followed with a three-hour postgame show.

