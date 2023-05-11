Close
The 2023 Women of Inspiration Award

May 11, 2023, 12:40 PM | Updated: 12:41 pm

For the second year in a row, the Seattle Women in Sports and Events (WISE) Chapter will recognize a woman in our community who shares in WISE Seattle’s desire to leave a lasting impact on future generations of women in the sports and events industries.

The Women of Inspiration (WOI) Winner will encourage an inclusive community that promotes diversity and equity, empower personal and professional growth of those in the sports and events industry while evolving the industry so it continues to thrive in years to come.

To learn more about the Women of Inspiration Award or to submit your nomination please visit WOISeattle.org.

