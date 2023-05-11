Close
Seattle Mariners Breakdown: Pitching up, bats down; AL West check-in

May 11, 2023, 11:22 AM

SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners have won seven of their last 10 games, but it doesn’t exactly feel like it.

Wednesday: Dunning, Semien lift Rangers past Mariners 4-3 to win series

One reason: Despite that strong recent run, the Mariners are still under .500 on the year, taking an 18-19 record into a three-city road trip that begins Friday in Detroit.

Another reason: The offense still is struggling to find consistency, which is why the M’s have split their last four games despite allowing just seven runs combined over that stretch and no more than four runs in any one of those contests.

But then there’s the reason the Mariners are still winning ballgames, which is the fact that their pitching has been on fire, living up to the expectations the team had for 2023 based on the way the roster was constructed.

Not only that, but while the M’s aren’t hitting on all cylinders, there’s no reason to think they can’t make a run at the AL West division title this year considering on what we’ve seen from the competition.

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob hits on all of these topics and more in his latest Seattle Mariners breakdown video, which you can watch at the top of this post.

Catch Wyman and Bob live from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports, which is also the radio home of every Mariners game including an hour each of pregame and postgame coverage.

