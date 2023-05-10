Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Top Seattle Kraken scorer McCann back after missing last 6 games

May 9, 2023, 6:36 PM

Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 8, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seattle Kraken enter Game 4 with a big opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars, and they’ll get a major reinforcement to help with that effort.

Top Kraken scorer Jared McCann is back for Game 4 after missing Seattle’s last six playoff games. McCann took a massive hit against the boards from star Colorado defenseman Cale Makar in Game 4 of Seattle’s first-round series. The star winger left that game and hasn’t played since, with the team only stating he had an upper-body injury. Makar was suspended for Game 5, which Seattle won in Denver.

But McCann showed signs of progessing over the weekend when he practiced in a red non-contact jersey. He then practiced without the non-contact jersey, and worked a full pre-game practice on Tuesday, including on power play and penalty kill drills.

During practice on Tuesday, McCann skated on Seattle’s fourth line with center Ryan Donato and winger Brandon Tanev. Donato and Tanev usually have Daniel Sprong, a 21-goal scorer, on their line, but he is out of action with an upper-body injury. Sprong left the Kraken’s Game 3 win during the second period and didn’t return.

In pregame warmups, McCann took rushes with Donato and Tanev.

McCann signed a contract extension late in Seattle’s first season, and he had a career year this season, setting career-highs in points (70) and goals (40). McCann was also among the most efficient scorers in the league, as evidenced by his 19% shooting percentage, which was seventh in the NHL this season.

Losing McCann was a big blow for the Kraken, as it meant that rookie Tye Kartye was thrust into action despite having never appeared in an NHL game before. But the rookie winger has not looked like a rookie so far, as he has two goals (three points) in six playoff games.

With McCann back in action, the Kraken will look to widen their series lead ahead of Game 5 on Thursday, which is back in Dallas.

