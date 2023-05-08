Win Tickets to Nickelback!

Close
May 8, 2023, 12:57 PM | Updated: 1:54 pm

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Nickelback at the White River Amphitheatre on June 30, 2023! Tickets for Live Nation’s Concert Week go on sale on May 10, 2023, and you can find them here.

Concert Week is May 10th to May 16th, 2023, and is the best time to get tickets to see all your favorite artists. With $25 All-In tickets, you can fill your year with shows! So, get your friends, and grab your $25 All-In tickets!

Enter below starting Tuesday, May 9, 2023 through Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

