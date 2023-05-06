Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners call up prospect Juan Then; Penn Murfee to IL

May 6, 2023, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:23 pm

Seattle Mariners Juan Then...

Juan Then of the Seattle Mariners looks on during a spring training game on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Another MLB debut by a Seattle Mariners prospect appears imminent.

The Mariners have recalled right-handed pitcher Juan Then from Double-A Arkansas, their No. 23 prospect per MLB.com, and placed reliable reliever Penn Murfee on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation prior to their Saturday night contest against the Houston Astros.

Friday: Tucker’s homer in ninth lifts Astros over Mariners 6-4

The move was announced Saturday afternoon, and Then’s promotion was expected as he was in the Mariners’ clubhouse Friday at T-Mobile Park.

If Then is called into action, he would be the third player to make their big league debut with the Mariners this season, joining infielder José Caballero and starting pitcher Bryce Miller.

Murfee, a 29-year-old right-hander with a funky sidearm delivery, has appeared in 15 games for the Mariners in 2023, posting a 1.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .116 opponent average and 15 strikeouts to nine walks over 13 innings. He was a workhorse out of the bullpen as a rookie for Seattle in 2022, throwing 69 1/3 innings over 64 appearances to the tune of a 2.99 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.

Then, 23, has been around the Mariners organization for the majority of the past six years after signing with Seattle as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic as a 16 year old in 2016. He was traded to the New York Yankees in November 2017, then traded back to the Mariners in June 2019 in a one-for-one swap that sent Edwin Encarnación to the Bronx.

In 2023, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Then has pitched in seven games for Double-A Arkansas, recording three saves. He has a 5.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with the Travelers, with 11 strikeouts to three walks over nine innings.

Then primarily pitched for Arkansas in 2022 but had two Arizona Rookie League appearances. He transitioned to the bullpen last year after starting 12 games for the Single-A Everett AquaSox in 2021.

In Cactus League play with the Mariners this spring training, Then made four relief appearances, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over three innings.

Per Then’s prospect profile from MLB.com, he features a fastball, slider and changeup, all of which grade at 50 or above on the 20-80 baseball rating scale.

The Seattle Mariners will play the second of their three-game home series against the Houston Astros at 6:40 p.m. Saturday night, with radio coverage being carried by Seattle Sports beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. Here’s the Mariners’ Saturday lineup:

Photos: Seattle Mariners break out City Connect uniforms for first time

Team: mariners
35
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Saturday, May 6 @ 6:40 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 61° | Low 45°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Tucker’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Astros over Mariners 6-4

Kyle Tucker hit a two-run home run in the 9th inning off Matt Brash to help give the Houston Astros a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners City Connect uniforms...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Photo Gallery: Mariners break out City Connect uniforms for 1st time

Friday marked the first game the Seattle Mariners wore their new City Connect uniforms. Here's a photo gallery of the uniforms in action.

2 days ago

Seatle Mariners Juan Then...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Notebook: Juan Then update, high K numbers, more

The Seattle Mariners are back home against the Astros and wearing their City Connect unis. Brandon Gustafson has the notes from T-Mobile Park.

2 days ago

Bump and Stacy Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Stacy Rost

Bump and Stacy issue sports apologies to Mariners’ Kelenic, more

We all need to admit when we were wrong. The Bump and Stacy crew did that this week with their sports apologies, including to a key Mariner.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners’ ‘magic formula’ for wins can and should be different

"Comebacks are exciting, but this club shouldn't be in that position as often as it is," Shannon Drayer says of the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto: What Bryce Miller has that makes him unique and special

Bryce Miller had a stellar first start for the Seattle Mariners and Jerry Dipoto shared what he saw and what Miller's future is with the team.

2 days ago

Mariners call up prospect Juan Then; Penn Murfee to IL