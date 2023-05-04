Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Trammell, Kirby help Mariners complete sweep of Athletics

May 4, 2023, 3:35 PM

BY


AP staff

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Trammell homered for the second time in five days since coming off the injured list and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 Thursday to extend their winning streak to four games and complete a series sweep.

Seattle Mariners 5, Oakland A’s 3: Box Score

George Kirby (3-2) pitched seven mostly strong innings for Seattle. Kolten Wong added two hits and two RBIs.

JJ Bleday hit his first homer of the season for Oakland.

The A’s lost for the eighth time in nine games and fell to 6-26 (.188), the lowest winning percentage in the majors. They are 3-15 at the Coliseum. The game drew a crowd of 13,025, after getting only 5,268 for the first two games with the Mariners.

Trammel, who recorded his first career grand slam Sunday against Toronto after being activated, hit a two-run homer off A’s starter Drew Rucinski (0-2) in the third and then drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth when the Mariners had four two-out walks and scored three times to pull away.

The previous four losses for Oakland came as a result of blown saves by the bullpen. It didn’t get that far this time as the Mariners peppered Rucinski for five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Wong’s two-run single off Rucinski in the fifth made it 5-3.

Kirby, coming off a 1-0, complete-game loss to Philadelphia on April 27, allowed seven hits and three runs in winning for the third time in four starts. Kirby walked one and retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced.

Justin Topa retired three batters and Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his ninth save.

Rucinski had control problems in his third career start, walking five and allowing four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

A’s starting pitchers remain winless in 32 games this season, the longest season-opening drought in major league history.

ROSTER MOVES

Athletics: RHP Jeurys Familia and RHP Domingo Acevedo were designated for assignment. RHP Adam Oller optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. RHP Rico Garcia, RHP Spencer Patton and RHP Austin Pruitt were called up from Las Vegas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: C Manny Pena (left wrist) had a setback in his recovery and is consulting with a doctor. … RHP Adrian Martinez (strained right elbow) is slated to throw an extended bullpen Friday.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (2-0, 1.82 ERA) faces the Astros in the first of a three-game series in Seattle beginning Friday. Castillo has faced Houston once in the regular season, striking out seven in six innings in June 2019.

Athletics: LHP Muller (0-2, 6.28) pitches against the Royals in Kansas City on Friday. Muller has allowed 40 hits in his first six starts this season, tied for 10th most in the majors.

Seattle Mariners’ Dipoto gives injury updates, timelines for Muñoz and Ray

