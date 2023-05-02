The Seattle Mariners haven’t lived up to expectations early on in 2023, entering the month of May with a 12-16 record.

ESPN’s Passan: Mariners ‘in for a long season’ if Julio stays at this pace

It’s been a tough go for the M’s coming off their first postseason appearance in two decades last season. So what’s going on?

We caught up with Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob for another edition of Bob’s Baseball Breakdown to get his thoughts on where the Mariners stand.

On this edition, which you can watch in the video at the top of this post, Stelton answers these questions:

• How do you feel that the Mariners are four games under .500?

• Who are most encouraged with and most concerned about?

• How do you feel about the M’s chances in the AL West?

• Is there any reason the Angels or Rangers scare you?

• How can the M’s turn it around in May?

The Mariners are back in action to start a three-game series with the last-place Athletics in Oakland on Tuesday night, with the M’s and A’s squaring off at 6:40 p.m. in Game 1. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on Seattle Sports with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Seattle Mariners games throughout the season on the Seattle Sports app or at SeattleSports.com, click here.

Catch Stelton on Wyman and Bob from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

