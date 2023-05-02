Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Bob’s Mariners Breakdown: Making sense of tough 1st month

May 2, 2023, 12:57 PM

BY


SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners haven’t lived up to expectations early on in 2023, entering the month of May with a 12-16 record.

ESPN’s Passan: Mariners ‘in for a long season’ if Julio stays at this pace

It’s been a tough go for the M’s coming off their first postseason appearance in two decades last season. So what’s going on?

We caught up with Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob for another edition of Bob’s Baseball Breakdown to get his thoughts on where the Mariners stand.

On this edition, which you can watch in the video at the top of this post, Stelton answers these questions:

How do you feel that the Mariners are four games under .500?

Who are most encouraged with and most concerned about?

How do you feel about the M’s chances in the AL West?

Is there any reason the Angels or Rangers scare you?

How can the M’s turn it around in May?

The Mariners are back in action to start a three-game series with the last-place Athletics in Oakland on Tuesday night, with the M’s and A’s squaring off at 6:40 p.m. in Game 1. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on Seattle Sports with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Seattle Mariners games throughout the season on the Seattle Sports app or at SeattleSports.com, click here.

Catch Stelton on Wyman and Bob from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More Seattle Mariners coverage

Drayer: How prospect Bryce Miller fits into Mariners’ rotation plans
Raleigh rallies Mariners with 2 late HRs in 10-8 win over Blue Jays
Mariners City Connect Breakdown: The story behind new uniforms
Who is José Caballero, the Mariners rookie earning time at 2B?
Dipoto: What’s next for Seattle Mariners after losing Robbie Ray for ’23

Team: mariners
31

Wyman & Bob

First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Tuesday, May 2 @ 6:40 pm Mariners' Logan Gilbert RHP vs. Athletics' Mason Miller RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 69° | Low 52°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Athletics today at 6:40pm

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Draft Reaction: Huard, Wyman on CB Devon Witherspoon

The Seattle Seahawks took Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon fifth overall. Brock Huard and Dave Wyman dive into the surprising selection.

6 days ago

Seahawks Pete Carroll...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seattle Sports voices share their picks for the Seahawks at No. 5

Who will the Seattle Seahawks take with the fifth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft? The voices of Seattle Sports share their selections.

7 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi thinks Mariners’ bats will ‘come around,’ DH woes are ‘fixable’

Jon Morosi doesn't think it's time to panic about the Seattle Mariners' slow start, and explained what he thinks is a "fixable" issue.

12 days ago

Seahawks John Schneider...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks GM Schneider has learned lesson from drafting for need

"In general, we just do a much better job when we just pick the best player," Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider told Seattle Sports.

13 days ago

Seattle Kraken Philipp Grubauer...

Brent Stecker

Forslund: Avalanche seem ‘agitated’ by Kraken, and that’s good

"When players start to talk in any sport, that usually means they've been agitated," Seattle Kraken broadcaster John Forslund said.

13 days ago

Seattle Mariners Eugenio Suárez Ty France...

Brent Stecker

Goldsmith: 2 veteran bats critical to Seattle Mariners’ success

There's more to the Seattle Mariners' offense than Jarred Kelenic's hot start. M's broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith talks about Ty France and Eugenio Suárez.

17 days ago

Bob’s Mariners Breakdown: Making sense of tough 1st month