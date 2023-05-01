Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SHANNON DRAYER

Drayer: How prospect Bryce Miller fits into Mariners’ rotation plans

May 1, 2023, 2:20 PM

Mariners Bryce Miller...

Mariners prospect Bryce Miller pitches for the Arkansas Travelers on Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

BY


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

Robbie Ray requiring season-ending flexor tendon surgery has taken short-term replacement plans for a fifth starter for the Seattle Mariners off the table.

Dipoto: What’s next for Seattle Mariners after losing Robbie Ray

Chris Flexen was given four starts but unable to get traction or show the stuff that solidified him in the Mariners’ starting rotation the past two seasons. Then on Saturday, Easton McGee was called up to face the Blue Jays in what turned out to be a brilliant spot start, not an opportunity, as the plan is to go with prized prospect Bryce Miller starting this week in Oakland.

Miller, the Mariners organization’s top-ranked pitcher, opened eyes last year with a plus-plus fastball that sits in the mid-90s and can touch 100 mph, plus sliders – he throws a hard slider and a sweeper – and a changeup that helped him to an organization-high 163 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched in 2022.

Miller impressed in spring training, pitching first out of the bullpen behind the established starters before getting a few starts of his own. The one blemish on his spring record was his final start, where he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits, one walk, and four strikeouts over three-plus innings against the Giants.

Assigned to Double-A Arkansas to begin the season, his overall numbers have not been been impressive – he surrendered 14 runs in 15 innings pitched in his first three games before throwing five innings of one-run ball on April 25 – but these are not the numbers the Mariners are looking at.

“We assess differently,” Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said last Thursday during his weekly show with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “More often than not we are looking at the ‘shove reports.’ We want to know how the pitchers are executing in 0-0 counts, in 1-1 counts, what the physical stuff looks like and how they are able to repeat it.”

Outings in the minors for the Mariners are more about learning how to attack big league lineups by utilizing the organization’s “Dominate the Zone” philosophy, which relies on winning critical counts. If the stuff is there, and it is with a pitcher like Miller, then how he attacks these counts and getting experience in these counts is more important than getting fellow minor leaguers out. The Mariners can measure how the stuff will play, but the wild card is how the pitcher executes. It would appear they have seen what they need to from Miller.

Adding Miller now gives the Mariners the opportunity to throw All-Star Luis Castillo, who was originally scheduled to start Wednesday against the A’s, on Friday in Seattle against the Astros instead.

For Miller, it’s a soft landing of sorts against the 6-23 Oakland A’s in front of a small crowd. For the Mariners, it will mark a third straight year that they debut a top pitching matchup in early May, with Miller joining the likes of Logan Gilbert (May 13, 2021) and George Kirby (May 8, 2022).

More on the Seattle Mariners

Raleigh rallies Seattle Mariners with two late HRs in win over Jays
Mariners City Connect Breakdown: The story behind new uniforms
Who is José Caballero, Seattle Mariners rookie earning time at 2B?

Team: mariners
31
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Tuesday, May 2 @ 6:40 pm Mariners' Logan Gilbert RHP vs. Athletics' Mason Miller RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny then Slight Chance Rain Showers
High 70° | Low 52°
No game today.

Shannon Drayer

Seattle Mariners...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners City Connect Breakdown: The story behind new uniforms

Get a look at everything the Seattle Mariners put into their new City Connect uniforms, as explained by Kevin Martinez, the team's VP of marketing and communications.

4 days ago

Mariners Eugenio Suárez Cal Raleigh...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Mariners Preview: What to watch as the 2023 season begins

The heavily anticipated 2023 Seattle Mariners season is here. M's insider Shannon Drayer details the state of the team on opening day.

1 month ago

Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: No chasing numbers — Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic commits to his swing

Is this the year that Jarred Kelenic hits the ground running for the Mariners? He talked to Shannon Drayer about his offseason changes.

1 month ago

Mariners Ty France...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: How have the Mariners become contenders? They bought in

Culture was a focus for the Mariners from the day Jerry Dipoto joined the team as general manager in 2015. Shannon Drayer details the journey.

1 month ago

Mariners Teoscar Hernández...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: A look at Mariners roster essentially set for opening day

With a pair of roster moves on Monday, the intrigue for who the Mariners will bring to T-Mobile Park for opening day is over.

1 month ago

Mariners Andrés Muñoz...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners fireballer Andrés Muñoz brings more than just new pitch into ’23

Hard-throwing Mariners reliever Andrés Muñoz is armed with more confidence after a great 2022 season -- plus a ridiculous new pitch.

1 month ago

Drayer: How prospect Bryce Miller fits into Mariners’ rotation plans