Seahawks wrap up draft class with another RB, Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh

The Seattle Seahawks’ 10-man draft class is complete, and they wrapped things up by taking a key part of the two-time defending national champion’s offense.

With their seventh-round pick, the Seahawks took Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh was the 237th pick of this year’s draft, and he’s the second running back of Seattle’s class, joining Zach Charbonnet, who the Hawks selected in the second round out of UCLA.

In his four years at Georgia, McIntosh ran the ball 280 times for 1,582 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns. His best season came this past year in 2022 when McIntosh ran 150 times for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns.

McIntosh also displayed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, securing 43 catches for 504 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.

McIntosh’s ability to catch the football is notable as that wasn’t necessarily a strength of 2022 lead back Kenneth Walker III, but it is something we’ve seen from DeeJay Dallas, who was a third-down back for Seattle. Dallas is scheduled to become a free agent after this upcoming season.

McIntosh measured in at 6 feet tall and 204 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds at the event with a 1.54-second 10-yard split.

NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein pegged McIntosh as a fourth- or fifth-round pick, and comped him to current Cowboys back Ronald Jones II, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s what Zierlein wrote about McIntosh in his draft profile of the Georgia back:

McIntosh is best suited for a complementary role that allows him to explore the flanks of the offense instead of trying to pound and create between the tackles. He lacks the vision to recognize and exploit opportunities quickly and the elusiveness to dart in and out of developing run lanes. He’s more than capable of finding big runs over the tackles and becomes a more physical finisher as the run progresses. McIntosh has excellent hands and the potential to mismatch coverages when isolated out of the backfield. He could become a RB2 with full-time third-down reps.

With the McIntosh selection finalized, here’s a quick look at what the Seattle Seahawks did in this year’s draft.

2023 Seattle Seahawks draft picks

• First round (5th overall): Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

• First round (20th overall): Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

• Second round (37th overall): Auburn edge Derick Hall

• Second round (52nd overall): UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

• Fourth round (108th overall): LSU guard Anthony Bradford

• Fourth round (123rd overall): Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young

• Fifth round (151st overall): Michigan edge Mike Morris

• Fifth round (15th overall): Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi

• Sixth round (198th overall): New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II

• Seventh round (237th overall): Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh

