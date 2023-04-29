After nabbing Michigan edge rusher Mike Morris at pick 151 of the fifth round, the Seattle Seahawks went back to Michigan just three picks later, taking center Olusegun Oluwatimi.

Oluwatimi, who is 6 foot 2 and 309 pounds, was one of the best offensive lineman in the country in 2022, winning the Outland and Rimington trophies as the best interior lineman (offense or defense) and center in the nation, respectively.

Oluwatimi started his college career at Air Force before transferring to Virginia, where he became a starter. He then moved on to Michigan in 2022, further establishing himself as one of the top blockers in the nation. Oluwatimi was a second-team All-American in 2021 at Virginia and consensus first-team in 2022 while at Michigan.

After the 2022 season, Oluwatimi attended the Senior Bowl under former Hawks scout Jim Nagy. The Seahawks have taken a lot of players from the Senior Bowl in recent years, especially on Day 2 and 3 of the draft.

Nagy came away impressed by Oluwatimi at the Senior Bowl, as shown in this tweet:

Whatever grade you have on @UMichFootball OC Olu Oluwatimi it’s probably too low. Seeing very little on here about Outland & Rimington winner and not sure why. Tested well (9-2 BJ, 29.0 VJ, 29 reps) and blew teams away in Combine interviews. He’ll start for somebody as rookie. pic.twitter.com/hwqvueaGjm — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 9, 2023

Here’s what NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein said about Oluwatimi in his draft profile:

Four-year starter and highly decorated player who was part of a unit that won the Joe Moore Award (best offensive line in college football) in consecutive years. Oluwatimi benefited from tight splits and a scheme designed to take advantage of double teams up front. He will bend a little at the waist, but displays good technique on double teams and generates decent drive on base blocks. He lacks the lateral quickness needed for range as a run blocker and must learn to better recognize and respond to twists in pass protection. Oluwatimi has future starting potential but could struggle in a scheme that forces him to play in space.

Oluwatimi was also a favorite of former Seahawks offensive lineman and current Hawks radio analyst “Big” Ray Roberts. He listed Oluwatimi as a player he liked during an interview with Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy in late March.

“I think (he) could come in and be a long-term solution at center,” Roberts said.

Center will look different for the Seahawks following the retirement of Austin Blythe, who started every game last year. The Hawks signed Evan Brown in free agency to presumably be their starter at that spot. Oluwatimi will likely compete with Brown for playing time this offseason.

