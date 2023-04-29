Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks draft big Michigan edge Mike Morris in 5th round

Apr 29, 2023, 11:44 AM

Mike Morris of Michigan celebrates a sack against Northwestern on Oct. 23, 2021. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks went big with the first of their two picks in the fifth round Saturday of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the 151st overall pick, Seattle selected Mike Morris, a 6-foot-6, 282-pound edge out of Michigan. With size like that and the ability to rush around the outside, Morris seems like a good fit for the Seahawks’ 3-4 defensive front that the team debuted last season.

A consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, Morris made 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 23 total tackles as a senior. He also had a forced fumble and four QB hits.

Morris is the son of Mike Morris Sr., who was an offensive lineman at Florida State.

The Seattle Seahawks came into the 2023 NFL Draft with a big need up front on defense, and Morris represents the third pick by Seattle to address that need, following second-rounder Darick Hall (outside linebacker, Auburn) and fourth-round selection Cameron Young (defensive tackle, Mississippi State).

Seattle has put a lot of focus into revamping its defensive line throughout this offseason, signing tackle Dre’Mont Jones away from the Denver Broncos in free agency while reuniting with lineman Jarran Reed and moving on from Shelby Harris, Poona Ford, Al Woods, L.J. Collier and Quinton Jefferson. Ford and Woods both are still potential options to return, however.

