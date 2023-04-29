Seahawks select big LSU right guard Anthony Bradford 108th overall

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to have an LSU Tiger starting on the offensive line in 2023 in Damien Lewis. They’ll be adding another LSU guard to the mix in Anthony Bradford, who the Hawks selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday at 108th overall.

Bradford is a big man at 6 foot 4 and 332 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms. He started five games for the Tigers in 2021 and 13 in 2022. In 2021, four of Bradford’s starts came at left tackle with one at right guard, while in 2022 he started 11 games at right guard and one at left tackle.

Though Bradford and Lewis didn’t play with each other at LSU, their paths did cross as Bradford redshirted as a true freshman in 2019, which was Lewis’ last year of college before he was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks entered the draft needing more depth at interior offensive line. Expected starting guards Lewis (left guard) and Phil Haynes (right guard) are pending free agents after the 2023 season, as is expected starting center Evan Brown.

Here’s what NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein said about Bradford in his draft profile:

Massive, scheme-specific guard prospect with plus power but obvious athletic limitations. Bradford has functional quickness as a pulling guard and can work from one block to the next with adequate timing. He can be effective as a single blocker but really shines on double teams, where he can help clear the pathway. His lack of lateral quickness and reactive athleticism can put him in a bind against one-gapping defensive tackles and sub-package rushers with short-area twitch. Bradford has the potential to become an eventual starter for gap and power teams.

The Seahawks have five more picks in the draft’s final day, including one more in the fourth round at 123 overall.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Takeaways: Breaking down 3 moves on Day 2

Follow @TheBGustafson