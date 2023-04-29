Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Offense sputters again as Seattle Mariners lose 3-2 to Blue Jays

Apr 28, 2023, 7:06 PM

Seattle Mariners Toronto Blue Jays...

Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores as Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh waits for the throw. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

BY


AP staff

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk added a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to five.

Toronto Blue Jays 3, Seattle Mariners 2: Box score

The Mariners have lost three straight and seven of 10.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Game 2 of last October’s AL wild-card round, when Seattle overcame an 8-1 deficit to beat Toronto 10-9 and sweep their postseason series.

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah and Mariners righty Luis Castillo dueled in Game 1 of that series. They matched up again in this one, but neither figured in the decision. Each allowed two runs and six hits in five innings.

Seattle’s Cal Raleigh hit a three-run homer off Manoah in Game 1 last season and connected off the Blue Jays All-Star again Friday, opening the scoring with a solo drive in the second. The homer was Raleigh’s third.

The drive snapped Toronto’s streak of 25 consecutive scoreless innings. The Blue Jays’ record of 28 innings was set in June 1985.

Kirk tied it with a two-out drive off Castillo in the bottom half, his second.

Raleigh drove in Jarred Kelenic with an RBI single in the third, but the Blue Jays again answered in the bottom half. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drew a two-out walk and scored on Matt Chapman’s double.

Kirk singled off Mariners right-hander Trevor Gott (0-1) to begin the sixth, but was erased one out later on a fielder’s choice grounder by Whit Merrifield. Gott hit Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch and Springer cashed in with a single to center.

Left-hander Tim Mayza (1-0) pitched one inning for the win. Yimi Garcia worked the seventh, Erik Swanson handled the eighth, and Jordan Romano finished for his ninth save in 10 chances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Springer led off and played right field. He left Wednesday’s win over Chicago after being hit on the right hand by a pitch. Toronto was off Thursday.

TEO’S IN TOWN

Toronto welcomed former slugger Teoscar Hernández with a pregame video, and fans gave Hernández a brief ovation before his first at-bat. Manoah fanned Hernández to strand two runners. Hernández finished 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, all against Manoah.

NEW THREADS

The Mariners unveiled the new City Connect jerseys they’ll wear in Friday home games the remainder of the season.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Flexen (0-4, 8.86) starts for Seattle on Saturday against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.84). Gausman started Game 2 of last year’s wild-card series against Seattle.

Seattle Mariners City Connect Breakdown: Story behind new uniforms

Team: mariners
27
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Saturday, April 29 @ 12:07 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 76° | Low 50°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Blue Jays today at 12:07pm

Seattle Mariners

Seahawks 2018 NFL Draft...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks trade 3rd rounder to Broncos, pick up 4th and future 3rd

The Seattle Seahawks traded out of the 3rd round, trading down with the Denver Broncos to the 4th round and picking up a 2024 3rd-rounder.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners City Connect Breakdown: The story behind new uniforms

Get a look at everything the Seattle Mariners put into their new City Connect uniforms, as explained by Kevin Martinez, the team's VP of marketing and communications.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners José Caballero...

Brent Stecker

Who is José Caballero, the Mariners rookie earning time at 2B?

José Caballero has been a surprisingly good call-up by the Seattle Mariners. Where did he come from? Jerry Dipoto filled in the blanks Thursday.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Phillies...

The Associated Press

Kirby strong but Mariners’ offense comes up empty in 1-0 loss to Phillies

Kody Clemens ripped an RBI single to right, Matt Strahm pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning, and the Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Robbie Ray...

Brent Stecker

Dipoto: What’s next for Mariners after losing Robbie Ray for ’23

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto went through the team's options with starting pitcher Robbie Ray out for the year.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Phils overcome deficit, injury to Walker, beat Mariners 6-5

Nick Castellanos had 3 RBIs, Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in the 8th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5.

3 days ago

Offense sputters again as Seattle Mariners lose 3-2 to Blue Jays