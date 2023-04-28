Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks go pass rusher to open 2nd round with Auburn’s Derick Hall

Apr 28, 2023, 4:46 PM | Updated: 8:09 pm

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 10: Linebacker Derick Hall #29 of the Auburn Tigers celebrates after a big play during their game against the San Jose State Spartans at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Linebacker Derick Hall #29 of the Auburn Tigers during their game against the Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 04: Defensive end Derick Hall #29 of the Auburn Tigers sacks quarterback Kato Nelson #1 of the Akron Zips during the first quarter of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Linebacker Derick Hall #29 of the Auburn Tigers runs the ball down the sidelines after intercepting the ball during the first half of their game against the Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) AUBURN, AL - OCTOBER 01: Derick Hall #29 of the Auburn Tigers tackles Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images) AUBURN, AL - OCTOBER 01: Derick Hall #29 of the Auburn Tigers works against Will Campbell #66 of the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Linebacker Derick Hall of Auburn participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks did not address the front seven of their defense in the first round, but they did right off the bat in the second with Auburn edge rusher/outside linebacker Derick Hall.

Hall, who Seattle selected 37th overall Friday, is 6 foot 3 and 254 pounds with 34 1/2-inch arms, and he had 19.5 sacks for the Tigers over the last three years. He finished with 6.5 sacks in 2022 along with 11.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He’s also very quick, running the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Hall joins a Seahawks defensive front that needs more talent up front, but Seattle has a good group in place off the edge with outside linebackers Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor, who each had 9.5 sacks last season, and Boye Mafe, who was a second-round pick last year.

Hall is the second defender taken by Seattle in its first three picks, joining No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon, a cornerback from Illinois.

If you’ve been following Seahawks drafts over the years, it should come as no surprise that Hall, like many Seattle picks of late, attended the Senior Bowl earlier this offseason. The Senior Bowl’s executive director is Jim Nagy, a former Seahawks scout.

NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein had Hall pegged as a second-round pick, and wrote this about him for a draft profile for the website:

Explosive and long, Hall plays with a rugged demeanor and puts his traits to work as an assertive power rusher capable of putting offensive tackles in reverse. He tends to lack consistency when forced to read and react in the run game and his rush approach is predictable with charges down the fairway. However, his jolting initial contact can help him gain positioning and he’s excellent at transitioning from bulldozer to pocket vulture as a sack artist. He is average against the run, exploitable in coverage and in need of a more diversified rush approach, but a true power rush usually translates in the NFL.

Hall represents the final piece of the Seahawks’ trade with Denver last year that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos. The No. 37 pick was originally Denver’s.

 

‘Pretty dangerous’: Smith-Njigba talks joining Seattle Seahawks’ WR room

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks draft Zach Charbonnet...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Draft Takeaways: Breaking down 3 moves on Day 2

Seattle Sports reacts to the Seahawks' three moves on Day 2 of the NFL Draft: the picks of Derick Hall and Zach Charbonnet, plus a trade back.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Zach Charbonnet...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks take RB in 2nd round again with UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet

For the second year in a row, the Seattle Seahawks have used the second of two second-round picks on a running back: UCLA's Zach Charbonnet.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brandon Gustafson

‘Pretty dangerous’: Smith-Njigba talks joining Seahawks’ WR room

New Seattle Seahawks discussed joining the Hawks' WR room, getting drafted and much more during an interview with Bump & Stacy on Friday.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Michael Mayer...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: 7 prospects that fit Seattle Seahawks on NFL Draft Day 2

With Day 2 of the NFL Draft right around the corner, Brock Huard breaks down the best fits available for the Seattle Seahawks.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks still have draft needs, but now they’re elite at 2 spots

Turns out John Schneider may have been hinting at the Seattle Seahawks' move in the first round of the NFL Draft all along, explains Stacy Rost.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Mike Salk

Salk: Why Seahawks did smartest thing possible with 2 1st-rounders

The 2023 NFL Draft gave the Seattle Seahawks a few lemons. And they turned them into the sweetest lemonade, Mike Salk writes.

2 days ago

Seahawks go pass rusher to open 2nd round with Auburn’s Derick Hall