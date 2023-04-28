Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Huard: What Seahawks will likely do on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2023, 9:02 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

For months, the prevailing question about the Seattle Seahawks and their two first-round NFL Draft picks was whether they would take a quarterback in addition to addressing a big need on the front of their defense.

Seahawks, Seattle Sports announce multi-year radio partnership extension

Well, the first round came and went on Thursday, and true to the mercurial nature that Seahawks drafts tend to take, Seattle didn’t add a QB or a big defender. Of course, they took a cornerback and a wide receiver.

After the Hawks selected Illinois corner Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall and Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba 15 picks later, their original needs remain. Former NFL quarterback and current FOX college sports analyst Brock Huard expects that biggest need to be top of mind when the Seahawks make three more picks Friday when the draft continues with the second and third rounds, in particular with their two second-rounders.

“They also have 37 and 52 tomorrow, and that sure feels a lot like a linebacker,” Huard said Thursday night during Seattle Sports’ live draft coverage from Seahawks headquarters. “That feels like one of those big-bodied guys. There’s a bunch of really good players.”

Huard explained his read on why the Seahawks went a different direction Thursday.

“I just think some of these were, ‘Hey, man, do I want (Georgia outside linebacker) Nolan Smith, (who is) kind of in between, or do I want the best receiver?’ You know – ‘Do I want (Texas Tech edge rusher) Tyree Wilson, or do I want the best corner?’ I think tomorrow you’re gonna see them get big. Today was speed, today was perimeter, and I think tomorrow you’re gonna see some bigger-body guys – and into the third round, as well.”

For details on Seattle Sports’ Seahawks draft coverage the rest of the weekend, click here.

