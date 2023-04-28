Throughout the offseason, one of the most common names mocked to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 20 pick was Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That ultimately proved to be true as the Hawks made Smith-Njigba the first receiver off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks added to what’s already a great wide receiver room with Smith-Njigba, who joins DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as top-end weapons for quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith-Njigba was a star for the Buckeyes in 2021, catching 95 passes for over 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns from C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick this year.

But after that All-American campaign, which included a 347-yard performance against Utah in the Rose Bowl, Smith-Njigba caught just five passes in three games in 2022 due to a hamstring injury.

Smith-Njigba isn’t a “burner” receiver with elite speed like Metcalf or Lockett, but he’s very shift and is seen as one of the top route runners in this year’s draft class. During a draft profile leading up to Thursday’s first round, former NFL quarterback and current Seattle Sports host Brock Huard called Smith-Njigba “cold-blooded” at the receiver position.

“He has been a calculated, cold-blooded killer as a route runner,” Huard said.

Smith-Njigba profiles as a slot receiver in the NFL with his skill set and size (6 foot 1, 196 pounds).

“He’s not your bonafide ‘put them outside and put them No. 1 and he can beat anybody in this league’ (type of guy),” Huard said during that profile. “He is a slot receiver that can destroy any nickelback in this league, and I do feel comfortable saying that.”

Seattle’s No. 5 pick, Devon Witherspoon, was the highest-drafted cornerback of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era dating back to 2010. That’s also the case for Smith-Njigba, who is the first wide receiver this Seahawks regime has selected in the first round.

