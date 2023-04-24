Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Preview: Can Seattle Kraken rebound after falling down 2-1 to Avs?

Apr 24, 2023, 10:25 AM | Updated: 10:31 am

Seattle Kraken Ryan Donato...

Ryan Donato of the Kraken and Cale Makar of the Avalanche during Game 3 on April 22. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

Now that the hoopla surrounding the first home playoff game in Seattle Kraken history is out of the way, the question turns to whether they can rebound and even the series after Colorado has been the better team most of the past two games.

It would help Seattle if its top scorers from the regular season can get going.

Jared McCann scored 40 goals in the regular season but has barely had looks at net. Vince Dunn had a career season with 64 points, but has yet to pick up a point through three games. Of Seattle’s top eight points scorers from the regular season, only Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers have scored goals for the Kraken, both coming in Game 3.

“I feel like as forwards we’ve got to do a better job of kind of boxing them out and getting their (defense) on our back and making plays when we have the puck,” McCann said. “I feel like (Game 3) our line took a good step in the right direction.”

The Avalanche seemed to have all their stars contributing in the Game 3 win, whether it was Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar or Mikko Rantanen. All three had multi-point games.

From Denver Sports: Despite off-ice drama, Avs find a way to win in Seattle

A win in Game 4 would set up the Avalanche to potentially close out the Kraken at home Wednesday and get some rest before a second-round series against either Dallas or Minnesota.

Game 4 is set for 7 p.m. Monday night at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The game will air on both TBS and ROOT Sports Northwest.

