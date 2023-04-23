Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Rusnák, Frei help Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0

Apr 22, 2023, 10:26 PM | Updated: 10:27 pm

Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders reacts on May 4, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored late in the second half to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders 1, Minnesota United 0: Summary

Neither team scored until Rusnák took a pass from Fredy Montero and found the net in the 79th minute.

Seattle (6-2-1) has won all eight home matches against Minnesota United (3-3-2) and improved to 11-1-1 all-time in the series. The Sounders’ winning percentage is the highest against a single opponent in league history.

Stefan Frei finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Seattle.

Minnesota United has lost three straight. Six of its matches have been settled by one goal. The other two were draws.

Seattle finished with a 15-9 advantage in shots, but Minnesota United had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for Minnesota United.

Seattle was coming off a 4-1 loss to the Portland Timbers. It marked the first time Seattle lost by three or more goals after taking the lead.

The Sounders pulled even with expansion St. Louis City for the top spot in the Western Conference with 19 points. Defending champion LAFC is a point behind.

Seattle travels to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Minnesota United returns home to host Dallas on Sunday.

