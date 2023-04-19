Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks’ Adams, Brooks hopeful to be back for training camp

Apr 19, 2023, 3:48 PM

Seahawks Jordyn Brooks...

Rams QB John Wolford is sacked by Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks on Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

BY


AP staff

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says both safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks are hopeful of being ready for training camp this summer.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: ‘Cold-blooded’ OSU WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

However the team will be cautious with the progress of both coming back from major injuries.

Carroll said Wednesday that both are progressing in their recovery from significant injuries suffered last season. Brooks tore his ACL late in the season while Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in the season opener.

Carroll said that while it may be overly optimistic, both are trying to be ready sometime during training camp.

“Very optimistic on their sides and they’re really thinking they’re going to make it so we’re holding good thoughts,” Carroll said.

Both players are expected to have checkups with Seattle’s medical staff in the next couple of weeks.

Brooks had started every game the past two seasons before getting hurt in Week 17 last season against the New York Jets. Brooks’ injury, combined with Cody Barton leaving in free agency, left Seattle without both its starting linebackers and led to the signing of Devin Bush and the return of Bobby Wagner this offseason.

Adams was injured in Week 1 against Denver, continuing a run of bad luck with significant injuries. Adams seems the more likely to be ready in the summer, and while Brooks may be optimistic, a more realistic timeline would have him returning sometime around midseason.

“There’s some optimism that it could happen. We’ll be conservative through that timeframe to make sure that we don’t screw it up by hurrying them along,” Carroll said. “I’m wide open to they think they can do it, let’s see what happens.”

Bumpus: How Nwosu can ‘transform’ Seattle Seahawks defense in 2023

