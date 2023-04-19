Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ woes in extras continue with 6-5 loss to Brewers

Apr 18, 2023, 10:21 PM

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernández...

Teoscar Hernández of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out in the tenth inning. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Willy Adames drove in the go-ahead run for Milwaukee in the top of the 11th inning and the Brewers defeated the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, 6-5.

Milwaukee Brewers 6, Seattle Mariners 5: Box score

Joey Weimer scored on Adames’ RBI groundout to shortstop against Mariners reliever Justin Topa (0-1). Adames finished the night with two hits and three RBI, with a run scoring double in the third and a solo homer in the sixth.

The Mariners are now 0-4 in extra innings this season after going a combined 25-12 in extras the previous two seasons.

Christian Yelich hit a leadoff home run against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, and made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the top of the third. Yelich then scored on Adames’ double to push the Milwaukee lead to three.

Seattle erased the deficit with a four run bottom of the third, as Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double, Teoscar Hernández hit a sacrifice fly, and Tommy La Stella blooped an RBI single into left field to put the Mariners ahead before Adames tied it again in the sixth.

Gilbert allowed five hits and four earned runs over six innings, while striking out eight. Colin Rea allowed four runs over five innings for Milwaukee, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Garrett Mitchell scored in the 10th to give the Brewers the lead, but Ty France tied it back up the next inning with a sacrifice fly.

Bryse Wilson (1-0) got the win for Milwaukee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Transferred INF Luis Urías (hamstring) to the 60-day IL.

Mariners: INF/OF Dylan Moore (oblique) began a rehab assignment Tuesday at Single-A Everett. … OF Taylor Trammell (hand) made his season debut at Triple-A Tacoma. … RHP Andrés Muñoz (shoulder) threw a bullpen session and will go on a rehab assignment soon.

TRANSACTIONS

Milwaukee: Claimed RHP J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from Seattle, and assigned him to Triple-A Nashville.

Mariners: Recalled LHP Tayler Saucedo from Triple-A Tacoma, and optioned RHP Darren McCaughan.

UP NEXT

LHP Eric Lauer will start Wednesday for Milwaukee. He is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA through three starts. LHP Marco Gonzales returns for Seattle, after giving up six hits and one earned run over 5 ⅔ innings in his last start on April 8.

Passan: With big week, Seattle Mariners' Kelenic displays his star potential

First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, April 19 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Showers And Thunderstorms
High 50° | Low 36°
Roof is closed
Brewers at Mariners today at 1:10pm

