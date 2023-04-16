Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Castillo’s gem, Kelenic’s bat and glove help Mariners sweep Rockies

Apr 16, 2023, 4:34 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to throwing a strike to end the seventh inning against the against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners shakes hands with third base coach Manny Acta #14 after stealing 2nd base, then advances to 3rd on an error during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Kris Bryant #23 of the Colorado Rockies bats during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners hits a single during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners dives back to first base during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a single during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners steals 2nd base, then advances to 3rd on a throwing error by Brian Serven #6 of the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners gestures while walking to the dugout during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to throwing a strike to end the game against the against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 1-0. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 16: Kolten Wong #16, J.P. Crawford #3, Ty France #23, Cal Raleigh #29, Paul Sewald #37, and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners dance after the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 1-0. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Mariners 1, Rockies 0: Box score

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

“What an awesome outing by Luis Castillo,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Total control of the whole game today.”

Castillo (1-0) struck out the side in the second and fanned eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

But with two outs and runners at second and third, Castillo got Ryan McMahon to line out to shortstop J.P. Crawford, ending Colorado’s only threat.

“It came into my mind around the fifth inning when I looked up at the scoreboard and I realized nobody’s gotten on base” Castillo said through a translator. “And I remember just going into the dugout and everybody’s just quiet.”

Castillo permitted two hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Justin Topa worked a one-hit eighth, and Paul Sewald struck out the top three batters in the order to finish the three-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Kelenic delivered an RBI single to right field in the sixth to score Ty France from second base.

On defense, Kelenic snagged two hard-hit balls to keep Castillo’s bid for a perfect game intact, then made a terrific grab in the eighth to rob pinch-hitter Elías Díaz.

“I got a good jump,” Kelenic said. “Ball was tailing away from me and I knew I had to just beat it to the spot. Those balls are tailing like that, you have to outrun it.”

Noah Davis, making his first major league start for the Rockies, retired his first eight batters before Kolten Wong singled. Davis pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought his poise was there in his first major league start,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) walked two in the sixth before Brad Hand gave up Kelenic’s run-scoring single.

TRANSACTION

To clear a roster spot for Davis, the Rockies optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque. Jones didn’t get into a game with Colorado after being called up Tuesday. He was hitting .359 with six home runs and 14 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Davis made one relief appearance in 2022 for the Rockies. He made three starts at Albuquerque with a 4.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0) faces Pittsburgh on Monday. He’s allowed two runs in 18 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2) looks to rebound Monday against Milwaukee after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in his last outing.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Check-In: Status report on offseason departures
Goldsmith: 2 veteran bats critical to Seattle Mariners’ success
Mariners’ Jerry Dipoto: Improved secondaries created ‘new ceiling’ for Gilbert
Dipoto ‘not too worried’ about Kolten Wong’s slow start
Fann: Diving into breakout for Kelenic, what it means for Seattle Mariners

Team: mariners
15
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Sunday, April 16 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
High 51° | Low 37°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Brewers Jesse Winker...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Mariners Check-In: Status report on offseason departures

How are the players who left the Seattle Mariners this offseason doing in the early weeks of 2023? Brent Stecker takes a look.

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Eugenio Suárez Ty France...

Brent Stecker

Goldsmith: 2 veteran bats critical to Seattle Mariners’ success

There's more to the Seattle Mariners' offense than Jarred Kelenic's hot start. M's broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith talks about Ty France and Eugenio Suárez.

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Rodríguez, Suárez spark Mariners to 9-2 win over Rockies

Eugenio Suárez homered, Julio Rodríguez drove in four runs and the Seattle Mariners rolled to a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto: Improved secondaries created ‘new ceiling’ for Gilbert

Armed with improved secondary offerings, Jerry Dipoto sees an even high ceiling for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

The Associated Press

Jarred Kelenic homers for 4th straight game, Mariners beat Rockies 5-3

Jarred Kelenic homered for the fourth consecutive game in the Seattle Mariners’ 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Kolten Wong...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto ‘not too worried’ about Kolten Wong’s slow start

It's been a tough start to 2023 for Seattle Mariners 2B Kolten Wong. Jerry Dipoto shares what he's seen and why he's not worried about Wong.

3 days ago

Castillo’s gem, Kelenic’s bat and glove help Mariners sweep Rockies