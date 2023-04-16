Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Rodríguez, Suárez spark Mariners to 9-2 win over Rockies

Apr 15, 2023, 9:48 PM

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: Julio Rodriguez #42 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a triple during the fourth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: Eugenio Suarez #42 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: George Kirby #42 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: Eugenio Suarez #42 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with third base coach Manny Acta #42 after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: Julio Rodriguez #42 of the Seattle Mariners runs to first base while Jarred Kelenic #42 runs home during the sixth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: Eugenio Suarez #42 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: J.P. Crawford #42 of the Seattle Mariners's glove and hat featuring a Jackie Robinson Day patch during the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: Eugenio Suarez #42 of the Seattle Mariners shakes hands with Cal Raleigh #42 after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez started a big fourth inning with a solo home run, Julio Rodríguez capped it with a three-run triple, and the Seattle Mariners rolled to a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Seattle Mariners 9, Colorado Rockies 2: Box Score

Seattle won its third straight on the strength of one big offensive outburst against Colorado starter Ryan Feltner and a stellar outing on the mound from George Kirby.

Suárez went opposite field with his second home run of the season as the ball hit the top of the wall and bounded into the crowd. J.P. Crawford added a two-out RBI single later in the inning before Rodríguez electrified the home crowd. With first baseman C.J. Cron playing off the line, Rodríguez ripped a liner into the right-field corner, clearing the bases and sending last year’s AL rookie of the year into third base standing up.

Rodriguez was the last batter Feltner (0-2) faced. He allowed five hits, walked three and struck out five.

But Seattle wasn’t done adding on. The Mariners scored four unearned runs in the sixth inning aided by an error on a botched double play attempt, a bases loaded walk and a hit batter with the bases loaded. Rodríguez had an RBI fielders’ choice and Suárez picked up another RBI when he was hit on the arm.

One big inning from Seattle’s bats was all Kirby (1-1) needed, even if the Mariners kept scoring. The right-hander had a shaky second inning where Colorado got its only run on a trio of base hits, capped by Elehuris Montero’s RBI single. Kirby allowed a one-out double to Jurickson Profar in the third inning, but retired the next 11 batters before Cron’s single leading off the seventh inning.

Elias Díaz’s RBI double later in the inning ended Kirby’s night. He struck out three and walked none.

Díaz had two hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 12.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: INF Jose Caballero was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday as backup after Sam Haggerty hit his head diving for a ball in Friday’s win. Caballero entered the game in the ninth inning on defense, making his major league debut. Seattle designated for assignment pitcher Tommy Milone to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, but manager Scott Servais hoped Milone will stay with the organization.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Noah Davis will be activated to make his season debut. Davis appeared in one game last year and this season has a 4.26 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Albuquerque.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (1-0) makes his fourth start. Castillo has allowed two earned runs and nine hits in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

Seattle Mariners’ Dipoto: Improved secondaries created ‘new ceiling’ for Gilbert

