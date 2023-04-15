Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Jarred Kelenic homers for 4th straight game, Mariners beat Rockies 5-3

Apr 14, 2023, 10:13 PM

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two run home run during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 14: Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two run home run during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners jog to the dugout during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 14: Tom Murphy #2 douses Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners with water after the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners doubles during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 14: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his two-run RBI double against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two run home run with Manny Acta #14 during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two run home run with Teoscar Hernandez #35 during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 14: Tommy Milone #53 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic homered for the fourth consecutive game and Ty France extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the Seattle Mariners’ 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Seattle Mariners 5, Colorado Rockies 3: Box Score

Kelenic connected in the second inning against Austin Gomber to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead and extend his hitting streak to a career-high eight games.

Mariners starter Tommy Milone, called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, allowed one earned run and three hits over 4 2/3 innings, while striking out three.

Reliever Matt Brash (1-1) got the win. Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save. Austin Gomber (0-3) was the loser.

Kris Bryant gave the Rockies the lead with a solo homer off Milone in the first inning, and Kelenic put the Mariners ahead with his second-inning blast. Kelenic also doubled to right field in the fourth, and scored on a Julio Rodriguez RBI single.

One batter later, France drove in two runs with a double off the center field wall to push the lead to 5-1.

Yonathan Daza hit an RBI infield single for Colorado in the sixth, and Ezeqial Tovar drew a bases-loaded walk to pull the Rockies within two runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF Elehuris Montero (right thumb) missed his third straight game, but could return to the lineup Saturday.

Mariners: OF Dylan Moore (oblique) was back with the club after returning from extended spring training, and will head to Tacoma for a rehab assignment next week.

UP NEXT

RHP Ryan Feltner will start Saturday for Colkorado. He is 0-1 with a 7.45 ERA through his first two starts. RHP George Kirby will start for Seattle. In his first two starts of 2023, he has a 4.35 ERA and nine strikeouts.

Team: mariners
14
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Saturday, April 15 @ 6:40 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Chance Light Rain
High 52° | Low 44°
Roof is open
Rockies at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Jarred Kelenic homers for 4th straight game, Mariners beat Rockies 5-3