The Seattle Mariners are returning home for a nine-game homestand that starts Friday night against the Colorado Rockies, but their 5-8 record is a bit of a disappointment through the first two weeks of the MLB season.

Mariners Check-In: Who’s hot, who’s not through two weeks

What isn’t a disappointment, however, is what Jarred Kelenic is doing at the plate right now. After crushing a 482-foot home run in Wednesday’s win over the Cubs, Kelenic owns a career-high seven-game hit streak and has homered in three straight games.

That’s a big topic of conversation in the latest Mariners breakdown video with Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

On this new edition of Bob’s Baseball Breakdown, he covers:

• What’s the bigger story: Jarred Kelenic’s hot streak or the Mariners’ 5-8 record?

• His thoughts on the state of the bullpen

• Which hitters besides Kelenic stand out right now

• Who the Mariners need to see more out of

• What Bob wants to see on the upcoming homestand

