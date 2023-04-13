Close
WYMAN AND BOB

Bob’s Mariners Breakdown: Is the real Jarred Kelenic here?

Apr 13, 2023, 11:06 AM

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners are returning home for a nine-game homestand that starts Friday night against the Colorado Rockies, but their 5-8 record is a bit of a disappointment through the first two weeks of the MLB season.

Mariners Check-In: Who’s hot, who’s not through two weeks

What isn’t a disappointment, however, is what Jarred Kelenic is doing at the plate right now. After crushing a 482-foot home run in Wednesday’s win over the Cubs, Kelenic owns a career-high seven-game hit streak and has homered in three straight games.

That’s a big topic of conversation in the latest Mariners breakdown video with Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

On this new edition of Bob’s Baseball Breakdown, he covers:

• What’s the bigger story: Jarred Kelenic’s hot streak or the Mariners’ 5-8 record?

• His thoughts on the state of the bullpen

• Which hitters besides Kelenic stand out right now

• Who the Mariners need to see more out of

• What Bob wants to see on the upcoming homestand

For more videos like this, subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube channel here. And be sure to catch Wyman and Bob from 2-7 p.m. each weekday on Seattle Sports, including live from Edgar’s Cantina at T-Mobile Park before every Mariners Friday home game.

Seattle Sports is the radio home of the Mariners. Catch Friday’s series opener against the Rockies live at 7:10 p.m., with coverage starting on Seattle Sports at 6 with the pregame show.

Salk: With Kelenic raking, there’s one thing the Seattle Mariners shouldn’t do

Date Starting Pitcher
Friday, April 14 @ 7:10 pm Rockies' Austin Gomber LHP vs. Mariners' Marco Gonzales LHP

Mariners Roof Report

Chance Rain Showers
High 51° | Low 39°
No game today.

Bob’s Mariners Breakdown: Is the real Jarred Kelenic here?