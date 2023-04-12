Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

Every Friday when the Mariners play at home you can find the Seattle Sports “Wyman & Bob” show at Edgar’s Cantina! If you’re coming to the game, we hope you’ll stop by to say hello! Or, listen in to hear all the fun, plus interviews with players, coaches and front office staff!

We will be there this Friday, April 14th for “The Clinch” Cal Raleigh bobblehead night. Get there early and be one of the first 20,000 fans to receive a bobblehead!

Must be 21+ to enter Edgar’s Cantina at T-Mobile Park.

The 2023 Edgar’s Cantina Broadcast Schedule:

May 5 (Cinco de Mayo!), 26

June 16, 30

July 14, 21

August 11, 25

September 15, 29