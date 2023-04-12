Win Tickets to Avenged Sevenfold!

Close
Apr 12, 2023, 3:27 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Avenged Sevenfold at the Tacoma Dome on October 2, 2023! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, April 17, 2023 through Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

