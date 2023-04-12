Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Jarred Kelenic’s 482-foot homer helps Mariners beat Cubs 5-2

Apr 12, 2023, 2:16 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic Teoscar Hernández...

Jarred Kelenic and Teoscar Hernández after their back-to-back homers on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

CHICAGO (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, Teoscar Hernández and Jarred Kelenic hit consecutive home runs in the eighth and the Seattle Mariners stopped a three-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Wednesday.

Seattle Mariners 5, Chicago Cubs 2: Box score

Kelenic’s homer landed in the upper center-field bleachers and traveled 482 feet, the second-longest at Wrigley Field since Statcast began tracking in 2015 and trailing only Willson Contreras’ 491-footer in Game 4 of the 2017 NL Championship Series.

“Certainly, the wind was blowing out today, but that ball was absolutely smoked,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “All three home runs that Jarred hit in this series were just killed. I played with Mr. (Sammy) Sosa for a few years. I never saw him go up to that level in center field.”

Chicago (6-5) had beaten Seattle (5-8) seven consecutive times dating to July 31, 2016, the Cubs’ longest winning streak against an American League team since interleague play started in 1997.

Gilbert (1-1) recovered from a rocky start by retiring 12 consecutive batters and allowing only two hits after Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal hit consecutive singles in the first.

With the potential tying run on base in the seventh, Matt Brash induced Miles Mastrobuoni’s inning-ending groundout.

“He made pitches when he had to,” Cubs manager David Ross said of Gilbert.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman’s scoreless streak to start the season ended in the third at 14 innings when Eugenio Suárez hit an RBI single. Stroman (2-1) has a 1.80 ERA in 10 starts dating to Aug. 30.

Stroman (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, and Brad Boxberger gave up an RBI single to Ty France in the seventh.

Hernández greeted Julian Merryweather with a homer that landed near the top of the left field bleachers.

Kelenic, who hit a single in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to a career-best seven games, hit .458 (11 for 24) on a six-game trip.

Cody Bellinger homered in the ninth for the Cubs.

SWANSON SITS

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson ended his streak of regular season games played at 192. Swanson left in the middle of Tuesday’s game due to lower left side soreness. “Just win the war, not the battle,” said Swanson, who also has been attending to his wife Mallory, who underwent left knee surgery early Tuesday morning after an injury while playing for the U.S. women’s soccer team in a World Cup prep match against Ireland. The previous time Swanson missed a game was on Sept. 10, 2021, while playing for Atlanta. Swanson expects to return to the lineup Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Andrés Muñoz (right deltoid strain) hopes to resume throwing Friday. … After needing 5 2/3 innings from its bullpen Tuesday, Seattle selected the contract of RHP Darren McCaughan from Triple-A Tacoma. RHP José Rodriguez was optioned to Tacoma and LHP Brennan Bernardino was designated for assignment.

Cubs: RF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain) homered for Triple-A Iowa against Omaha and could rejoin the Cubs this weekend. Suzuki is 4 for 13 (.308) in four rehab games.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-0, 4.22) will face Colorado LHP Austin Gomber (0-2, 6.75) on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele (1-0, 0.75) will oppose Los Angeles RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 6.30) on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Seattle Mariners Check-In: Who’s hot, who’s not through four series

Team: mariners
13
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, April 12 @ 11:20 am Mariners' Logan Gilbert RHP vs. Cubs' Marcus Stroman RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 52° | Low 37°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Cubs today at 11:20am

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Mariners Check-In: Who’s hot, who’s not through 4 series

Even with the Seattle Mariners' 5-8 start to the season, they have some players off to hot starts. We break down the good and bad.

17 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cubs Nelson Velazquez...

The Associated Press

Cubs erase Mariners’ 7-run lead with 8-run inning, win 14-9

Nelson Velázquez hit his first career grand slam in Chicago’s eight-run third inning, and the Cubs rallied for a 14-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners AJ Pollock...

Joe Fann

Fann: Fan frustrations over Mariners’ offensive woes deep-rooted

Yes, it’s still early having played just 11 games, but the slow start on offense is an all-too-familiar feeling for Seattle Mariners fans.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Cubs...

The Associated Press

Kelenic homer helps Mariners force extras but Cubs walkoff 3-2

Jarred Kelenic hit a tying homer in the ninth but Nico Hoerner’s walk-off single lifted the Cubs over the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning.

3 days ago

Mariners Kolten Wong Teoscar Hernández...

Brent Stecker

Good News, Bad News, No News: Mariners through 10 games

Brock and Salk go through a number of Seattle Mariners topics from their 4-6 start to determine if they're good news, bad news or no news.

3 days ago

Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Table Setter: 3 things to watch coming off 1st series win

With the Seattle Mariners moving in the right direction after a series win, Brent Stecker looks at the bullpen, Jarred Kelenic and more.

3 days ago

Jarred Kelenic’s 482-foot homer helps Mariners beat Cubs 5-2