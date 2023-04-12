Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Amadio scores 2, Vegas Golden Knights beat Seattle Kraken 4-1

Apr 11, 2023, 10:15 PM

Seattle Kraken Vegas...

Vegas RW Michael Amadio scores on Kraken goalie Joey Daccord on April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(AP Photo/John Locher)

BY


AP staff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Amadio had two goals and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights moved closer to claiming the Pacific Division with a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Seattle Kraken 1: Stats

Edmonton’s 2-1 overtime victory over Colorado on Tuesday prevented the Knights from clinching the Pacific.

Reilly Smith had a three-point game, scoring on the rebound of a shot by linemate Amadio. Smith also picked up assists on Amadio’s goals.

Jonathan Marchessault scored on a 5-on-3 power play and William Karlsson had two assists for Vegas.

Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves and ran his season record to 6-0-3, helped by a Vegas defense that allowed four shots on goal in the third period.

Yanni Gourde scored for the Kraken.

The Knights, who are 4-0-3 in their last seven games, lead the Pacific and Western conference with 109 points. They will face the Kraken again Thursday night in Seattle in the regular-season finale for both teams. A win gives Vegas the division title, while a loss, combined with an Oilers’ victory over San Jose would give Edmonton the top spot in the division. Edmonton, which has 107 points, owns the tiebreaker.

Seattle had its five-game winning streak — all against teams out of the playoff picture— halted. The Kraken, who have 100 points and have secured a playoff berth, are two points behind Los Angeles in the race for the Pacific’s third-place playoff spot.

Amadio had his second career two-goal game. His other occurred Feb. 17, 2018, against Buffalo when he played for the Kings. It was his second three-point game of this season.

Smith’s three points were a personal best this season. He is one goal shy of 200 for his career.

Seattle’s Jared McCann had his three-game goal streak halted, as well as his five-game point streak.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again in Seattle on Thursday night in the regular-season finale for both.

