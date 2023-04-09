Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken beat Blackhawks 7-3 for 4th straight victory

Apr 8, 2023, 10:05 PM

Seattle Kraken...

Justin Schultz and Daniel Sprong of the Seattle Kraken celebrate a goal on April 8, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong each had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Seattle Kraken 7, Chicago Blackhawks 3: Box Score

The second-year Kraken, who clinched their first Stanley Cup playoff spot Thursday, also got goals from Eeli Tolvanen, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Morgan Geekie. Jamie Oleksiak had three assists.

Martin Jones made 15 saves two periods, then was replaced by Philipp Grubauer at the start of the third. Grubauer had 11 saves.

Seth Jones scored twice for Chicago, which lost for the 10th time in the 11 games and is tied with Columbus for the fewest points in the NHL with 56. Lukas Reichel also scored and Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.

Tolvanen put Seattle on the board just 4:48 into the game, firing it in from the middle of the left circle for his 18th. The Blackhawks tied it just 57 seconds later when Jones scored from low in the slot.

NOTES: Jujhar Khaira appeared to scored for the Blackhawks with 3:14 left in the second period. but Seattle challenged it immediately for offside and the goal was waved off. … Eberle is the fifth Kraken player to reach 20 goals.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Wild on Monday night.

Kraken: Visit Coyotes on Monday night.

Kraken By The Numbers: Stats that explain why Seattle is playoff bound

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken playoffs...

Brandon Gustafson

Kraken By The Numbers: Stats that explain why Seattle is playoff bound in Year 2

With the Seattle Kraken clinching a spot in the playoffs, Brandon Gustafson breaks down the numbers that tell the story of the team's season.

1 day ago

Seattle Kraken...

Brandon Gustafson

Olczyk: What Seattle Kraken do well that is huge in playoff hockey

The Seattle Kraken have made the playoffs, and there's a strength of their game that Eddie Olczyk says is huge for success in the postseason.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken clinch first playoff berth, beat Coyotes 4-2

The Seattle Kraken clinched their 1st playoff berth and set a record for victories in an expansion team’s 2nd season by beating Arizona 4-2.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken in Playoffs: Olczyk breaks down historic turnaround

The Seattle Kraken have used the best second-season turnaround in NHL history to make the playoffs. ROOT analyst Eddie Olczyck explains how.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Brent Stecker

Kraken Playoffs Update: How they can clinch first postseason

The Kraken may lock up their first trip to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs as soon as before the weekend. We break down how.

4 days ago

Kraken Brandon Tanev...

The Associated Press

Kraken rally to beat Canucks 5-2 as playoff push continues

Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken rallied from two goals down to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken beat Blackhawks 7-3 for 4th straight victory