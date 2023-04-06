Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Breakdown: Bob Stelton reacts to 2-5 start to M’s season

Apr 6, 2023, 11:02 AM

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Mariners aren’t off to the kind of start they or they their fans hoped for.

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Mariners’ 2-5 homestand to start 2023

Seattle won just one game in each of the two series that made up their season-opening homestand, leaving them with a 2-5 record as they hit the road for the first time this season Friday for a three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians.

Following Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, we caught up with Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob for his weekly Mariners breakdown video. In the breakdown, Bob shares:

• How he would describe the Mariners’ 2-5 start

• If there’s anything about the M’s that has him concerned right now

• Some of the positive highlights thus far that stand out

• His reaction to how baseball’s new rules have changed the way the game is played

• His ‘pick to click’ on the Mariners’ road trip

Watch the full video in the player at the top of this post, and catch Wyman and Bob live from 2-7 p.m. each weekday on Seattle Sports. For more videos like this, subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube channel at this link.

