Mariners Breakdown: Bob Stelton reacts to 2-5 start to M’s season

The Mariners aren’t off to the kind of start they or they their fans hoped for.

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Mariners’ 2-5 homestand to start 2023

Seattle won just one game in each of the two series that made up their season-opening homestand, leaving them with a 2-5 record as they hit the road for the first time this season Friday for a three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians.

Following Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, we caught up with Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob for his weekly Mariners breakdown video. In the breakdown, Bob shares:

• How he would describe the Mariners’ 2-5 start

• If there’s anything about the M’s that has him concerned right now

• Some of the positive highlights thus far that stand out

• His reaction to how baseball’s new rules have changed the way the game is played

• His ‘pick to click’ on the Mariners’ road trip

Watch the full video in the player at the top of this post, and catch Wyman and Bob live from 2-7 p.m. each weekday on Seattle Sports. For more videos like this, subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube channel at this link.

More on the Mariners from Seattle Sports

• Teoscar Hernández finding groove in multiple ways

• Concerned about how M’s are using the DH? ESPN’s Passan isn’t

• Fann: Early M’s struggles keeping offseason concerns at forefront

• ESPN’s Jeff Passan: It’s far too early to worry about M’s

• ESPN’s Passan: How concerning flexor injury to Mariners’ Robbie Ray is

Follow @BrentStecker