Angels’ Anthony Rendon suspended ahead of series vs Mariners

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball on Monday for his interactions with a fan last week.

According to Jeff Fletcher, who covers the Angels for the Orange County Register, Rendon has already appealed the decision by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill and has received a reduced suspension of four games.

Anthony Rendon did appeal his suspension and has already had it reduced to 4 games. He is going to serve it starting tonight. Rendon said he talked to the fan today and they apologized to each other. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 3, 2023

Rendon’s suspension will begin Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Rendon grabbed a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss at Oakland. Rendon looks to have grabbed the fan’s shirt near his chest through the bars of the railing and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel.

A video showed the fan, dressed in A’s colors, approach the railing as the one-time All-Star turns toward him from the tunnel walkway below. Rendon then appears to grab the man’s shirt and ask him what he just said, accusing the fan of calling him a derogatory term before swiping at his ballcap.

Rendon said Saturday he could not comment.

