Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kings move to cusp of playoff berth with 3-1 win over Kraken

Apr 1, 2023, 10:24 PM
Kraken...
Carl Grundstrom of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken on April 1, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY
AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Pheonix Copley made 25 saves, Sean Durzi, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala scored, and the Los Angeles Kings moved to the cusp of clinching a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Kings 3, Kraken 1: Box Score

Durzi scored at 11:45 of the second period thanks to a deflection that left and open goal and Grundstrom stole the puck from Brandon Tanev and beat Martin Jones glove side with 14:38 remaining to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

Fiala added an empty net goal with 45 seconds left, his 23rd of the season.

The victory by Los Angeles likely ended Seattle’s hopes of catching the Kings in the standings. Los Angeles moved eight points ahead of the Kraken with six games remaining while Seattle has a game in hand. The Kraken’s path to the playoffs is likely one of the two wild cards in the Western Conference.

Copley faced a limited number of dangerous chances with most of Seattle’s shots coming from well away from goal. But when he needed to make a big save, Copley was solid. He stuffed Eeli Tolvanen on a breakaway in the opening moments of the third period and later mater a sprawling glove save on Jordan Eberle during a delayed penalty against the Kings.

Seattle ended up capitalizing on the penalty and ended Copley’s shutout hopes as Oliver Bjorkstrand scored on a rebound with 11:35 left, his 18th goal of the season. Copley came up with a key stop on Daniel Sprong with about 5 minutes left and withstood Seattle’s charge in the closing moments with an extra attacker leading to Fiala’s clinching goal.

Seattle goaltender Martin Jones made 16 saves, but it was a completely different outcome than the last time the division foes met back in late November in Los Angeles when the Kraken escaped with a wild 9-8 victory.

NOTES

Los Angeles D Mikey Anderson was scratched after leaving Thursday’s game against Edmonton with an undisclosed injury after his first shift. … Tanev skated in his 400th career game. … Los Angeles’ Alex Iafallo picked up his 200th career point assisting on Durzi’s goal. … Only two of Seattle’s seven remaining games come against a team currently in playoff position, both against Vegas. Los Angeles has three of its six remaining games against likely playoff teams.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Vancouver on Sunday.

Kraken: Host Arizona on Monday.

Schwartz, Beniers lead Kraken to 4-1 win over Ducks

Seattle Kraken

Kraken Matty Beniers...
The Associated Press

Schwartz, Beniers lead Kraken to 4-1 win over Ducks

Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers scored within three minutes of each other in the first period and the Seattle Kraken hung on to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night.
3 days ago
Kraken Wild...
The Associated Press

Wild beat Kraken 5-1 behind Boldy’s 2nd hat trick in 8 days

Matt Boldy had his second hat trick in the last five games for Minnesota, Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves, and the surging Wild beat the Kraken 5-1.
6 days ago
Kraken...
The Associated Press

Eeli Tolvanen scores twice, Kraken beat Predators 7-2

Eeli Tolvanen scored twice, Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Nashville Predators 7-2 on Saturday.
8 days ago
Kraken...
The Associated Press

Juuse Saros helps Predators beat Seattle Kraken 2-1 in shootout

Matt Duchene and Philip Tomasino scored in the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
10 days ago
Seattle Kraken Adam Larsson Vince Dunn...
Brandon Gustafson

Kraken Breakdown: Forslund on impact of missing Burkovsky, road success

The Kraken are in the final stretch of a playoff push. Announcer John Forslund discussed that and more with Seattle Sports' Bump & Stacy.
11 days ago
Kraken Stars...
The Associated Press

Adam Larsson’s OT goal lifts Kraken to 5-4 win over Stars

Adam Larsson scored on a breakaway backhander 1:52 into overtime and emergency callup goaltender Joey Daccord made 25 saves in his first NHL appearance since Nov. 1 as the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 5-4.
12 days ago
Kings move to cusp of playoff berth with 3-1 win over Kraken