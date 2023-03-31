Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Schwartz, Beniers lead Kraken to 4-1 win over Ducks

Mar 30, 2023, 10:10 PM
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers and right wing Jordan Eberle celebrate during a March 30, 2023 win over Anaheim. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
BY
AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers scored within three minutes of each other in the first period and the Seattle Kraken hung on to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Kraken 4, Ducks 1: Stats

Daniel Sprong added a power-play goal with 4:18 left in the game and Alex Wennberg sealed it with an empty-netter. Martin Jones made 18 saves to help the Kraken keep their grip on the top Western Conference wild card playoff spot.

Brock McGinn scored the lone goal for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal made 35 saves.

Schwartz put the Kraken ahead at 7:57 of the first period. Will Borgen, playing on the right side behind his own blue line, angled a cross-ice pass that Schwartz caught up with just over Anaheim’s blue line. From the top of the left circle, Schwartz fired it past Dostal.

Beniers made it 2-0 at 10:37 when his shot went off the net, but came but came right back to him and he poked it in off the edge of his stick.

McGinn cut Anaheim’s deficit to 2-1 with 1:16 left in the second period. In a scramble behind the net, Derek Grant came up with the puck and got it out to McGinn in the middle of the left circle. McGinn’s shot went off Jones’ right pad and into the far side.

Sprong got his 20th of the season to make it 3-1 when he skated around a defender and lifted a shot high over Dostal’s left glove. Wennberg’s 13th came on a shot from behind the red line into the empty net with 2:15 to go.

NOTES: McCann’s assist on Beniers’ first-period goal gave him 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in the last 28 games dating to Jan. 25. … Beniers continues to lead all rookies in scoring with 51 points on 21 goals and 30 assists. His goal total is tied with Dallas’ Wyatt Johnson. … Seattle won its 10th series of the season, going 3-1-0 against the Ducks.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit Edmonton on Saturday night.

Kraken: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.

