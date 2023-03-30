Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
WYMAN AND BOB

John Schneider on Seahawks drafting a QB: ‘We don’t know yet’

Mar 30, 2023, 4:27 PM | Updated: 6:00 pm
Seahawks John Schneider...
Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks to the media during the NFL combine on Feb. 28, 2023. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
BY
Editor of SeattleSports.com

The big talk with the Seahawks remains the quarterback position.

Yes, they have re-signed both starter Geno Smith, a Pro Bowler in 2022, and backup Drew Lock this offseason, but speculation persists that they could pick a QB with either one of their two NFL Draft picks in the top 20 overall or four in the first two rounds.

Huard: What to make of Seahawks’ apparent interest in top draft QBs

They have been plenty of differing opinions from NFL insiders on what the Seahawks could do, particularly with the No. 5 overall selection they own. The only person who could truly know if Seattle will draft a quarterback, though, is general manager John Schneider. And as he told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Thursday during the weekly John Schneider Show, well, he doesn’t really know.

Not only that, but Schneider said he and the Seahawks were up front with both Smith and Lock about their QB curiosity before they signed them to new contracts.

“You know, our exit interviews with Geno and with Drew (after the 2022 season), we told both of those guys, ‘Hey, look, we haven’t picked up here (in the top five) in a long, long time, and there’s a chance – we can’t say we will or we won’t (draft a QB). But, you know, we’d love to have you guys both back, but we don’t know if we are going to take a quarterback or we’re not – we just don’t know yet,'” Schneider told hosts Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton. “So those guys were in the loop in terms of everything that we have going on with all these quarterback studies this year.”

The Seahawks have been making the rounds lately, attending the pro days of the top four QBs in the draft class: Ohio State C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. They’ve also been having fun with it, taking selfies with the players and sharing the pictures on the Seahawks’ social media accounts.

Schneider said credit for that goes to Seattle’s new quarterbacks coach, Greg Olson.

“We actually started doing it because Greg Olson, when he was with the Raiders, they traveled around and saw some guys, so he’s like, ‘Hey, we gotta get a selfie.’ And then we just did it and gave it to the PR department and it took off from there.”

What are the Seahawks trying to do by posting pics with top QB prospects?

And hey, if the Seahawks indeed do take a quarterback in the first round? Well, then their social media team won’t need to search too hard to find a picture.

The John Schneider Show airs at 4 p.m. each Thursday during Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob leading up to and including the first day of the NFL Draft on April 27. Find podcasts of each edition after the show at this link, and hear Thursday’s conversation in the player below.

The massive ‘man eater’ Baylor nose tackle the Seahawks could draft

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

Mariners J.P. Crawford Ty France...
SeattleSports.com Staff

The hottest Mariners takes for the 2023 season from Seattle Sports

How good will the Mariners be, and who will be leading them along the way? We've collected our hottest M's takes from the Seattle Sports pit.
18 hours ago
Mariners Julio Rodríguez Kolten Wong...
Brent Stecker

Mariners Breakdown: Will they take the next step in 2023?

On the eve of Mariners opening day, watch Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob preview the highly anticipated 2023 season.
2 days ago
Mariners Scott Servais Logan Gilbert...
Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: Mariners have a path to jumping Astros, winning AL West

Is this the year the Mariners beat the Astros for the AL West title in 2023? Jon Morosi breaks down why that could happen this season.
2 days ago
Mariners Julio Rodríguez...
Mike Lefko

Lefko: 3 reasons the Mariners could be better than people think

Mike Lefko of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob goes through three things about the Mariners that people may be sleeping on for this season.
2 days ago
Seahawks Bobby Wagner Al Woods...
Brent Stecker

Seahawks’ reunion with Bobby Wagner could be sign of what’s to come

The Seahawks have a need at nose tackle. Michael Bumpus explains why the blueprint for the answer there may be what Seattle did with Bobby Wagner.
4 days ago
Mariners Logan Gilbert...
Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Gilbert: Team’s ‘momentum’ for 2023, impact of new rule changes

Young Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert joined Wyman & Bob to talk the team heading into 2023, the new MLB rule changes and much more.
6 days ago
John Schneider on Seahawks drafting a QB: ‘We don’t know yet’