Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
WYMAN AND BOB

Mariners Breakdown: Will they take the next step in 2023?

Mar 29, 2023, 3:42 PM
BY
Editor of SeattleSports.com

What may be the most anticipated season in the history of the Seattle Mariners is finally here.

Lefko: Three reasons the M’s could be better than people think

The M’s meet the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m. Thursday live on Seattle Sports to open the 2023 season, and they’re looking to take the next step after reaching the playoffs as a wild card in 2022 and winning a series once they got there. Seattle still has work to do, however, if they want to reach their ultimate goal of winning a World Series.

Is the 2023 team good enough to challenge the Houston Astros in the American League West? That’s one of the big questions we asked Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton in the first Bob’s Baseball Breakdown video of the year.

In the video with the longtime Mariners follower and Wyman and Bob co-host, Stelton shares his thoughts on:

• His excitement for the 2023 Mariners after a week at spring training
• How he feels about the team’s offseason moves
• His biggest Mariners concern
• Which Mariners player stands out after numerous interviews this offseason
• Whether the Astros are vulnerable
• His one big hot take on the M’s
• His season prediction

Don’t miss Wyman and Bob when they’re live at T-Mobile Park beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, taking Seattle Sports listeners all the way up to Mariners pregame at 6 p.m.

For more videos like this, subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube channel here.

Morosi: Mariners have a path to jumping Astros, winning AL West

Wyman & Bob

First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Thursday, March 30 @ 7:10 pm Guardians' Shane Bieber RHP vs. Mariners' Luis Castillo RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 58° | Low 40°
No game today.

Wyman and Bob

Mariners Scott Servais Logan Gilbert...
Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: Mariners have a path to jumping Astros, winning AL West

Is this the year the Mariners beat the Astros for the AL West title in 2023? Jon Morosi breaks down why that could happen this season.
19 hours ago
Mariners Julio Rodríguez...
Mike Lefko

Lefko: 3 reasons the Mariners could be better than people think

Mike Lefko of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob goes through three things about the Mariners that people may be sleeping on for this season.
19 hours ago
Seahawks Bobby Wagner Al Woods...
Brent Stecker

Seahawks’ reunion with Bobby Wagner could be sign of what’s to come

The Seahawks have a need at nose tackle. Michael Bumpus explains why the blueprint for the answer there may be what Seattle did with Bobby Wagner.
3 days ago
Mariners Logan Gilbert...
Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Gilbert: Team’s ‘momentum’ for 2023, impact of new rule changes

Young Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert joined Wyman & Bob to talk the team heading into 2023, the new MLB rule changes and much more.
5 days ago
Mariners pitching...
Brandon Gustafson

Justin Hollander breaks down just how good the Mariners’ pitching depth is

The Mariners have been anchored by their pitching the last two years, and GM Justin Hollander thinks that unit is as deep as it's been.
6 days ago
Seahawks Devin Bush...
Brent Stecker

Seahawks GM Schneider talks adding LB Bush, what it means for Wagner

The Seahawks have signed a linebacker in free agency, but it wasn't Bobby Wagner. Does that rule out a reunion? GM John Schneider answers.
7 days ago
Mariners Breakdown: Will they take the next step in 2023?