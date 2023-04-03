Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
BROCK AND SALK

Huard: Seahawks’ defense has ability to be more creative with Adams

Apr 3, 2023, 10:51 AM
Seahawks Jamal Adams...
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams celebrates breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter against the 49ers. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
BY
Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seahawks entered last season with a new defensive play-caller, a new defensive scheme, and high hopes for safety Jamal Adams.

Rost: What Seahawks’ moves in free agency tell us about their 2023 plans

Adams, a three-time All-Pro, had a lackluster 2021 campaign that ended with a shoulder injury, but it appeared that he would be used more like he was in 2020 when he set an NFL record with 9.5 sacks as a defensive back in Seattle’s new 3-4 defense last year.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks and Adams, the veteran safety suffered a season-ending quad injury in a Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos when Adams blitzed former Seattle QB Russell Wilson.

This offseason, the Seahawks have added safety Julian Love, who started every game for the New York Giants in 2022, on a notable two-year deal in free agency. That obviously led to some speculation as to what that meant for Adams’ future.

During a recent edition of Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard explained what he’s looking for from the Seahawks this season when it comes to the use of their safeties.

He started the conversation talking about Adams.

“Even at the end of last year, not as an excuse nor an explanation, but you did hear (Seahawks defensive coordinator) Clint Hurtt and those guys say, ‘Yeah, once we lost Jamal, we lost some of our playbook, we lost some of what we were going to do, that we had plans to do this season to adapt some of our scheme to be a little bit creative,'” Huard said. “And that was the one area not just in personnel – the Jimmies and the Joes – but the X’s and O’s last year. There just wasn’t a ton of creativity very often.”

Huard said that the Seahawks’ personnel last year was lacking, as evidenced by the defensive linemen the Seahawks have parted ways with remaining unsigned in free agency.

With Love in the mix, though, Huard expects more from the secondary and Adams in 2023.

“The ability to be creative and use big nickel (a defensive formation with three safeties) and play Jamal down where Jamal is best, and that really is a nickel linebacker in his feel for the run game and his ability to tackle near the line of scrimmage.”

Listen to the full discussion in the podcast from Brock and Salk at this link or in the player below.

Seahawks Draft: Are rumors of trading up from No. 5 legitimate?

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Kansas State Julius Brents Seahawks draft...
Brent Stecker

Seahawks Draft: K-State CB Julius Brents could be Sherman-esque steal

"I give you a player that maybe not even is a fit positionally for the Seahawks but is just simply a baller," Brock Huard says of Julius Brents.
18 hours ago
Seahawks Ryan Neal...
Brent Stecker

Why did the Seahawks rescind their tender to safety Ryan Neal?

The Seahawks had offered a first right of refusal tender to restricted free agent Ryan Neal, so why did they change course this weekend?
18 hours ago
Mariners Teoscar Hernández...
Brent Stecker

Mariners Truth Meter: How valid are the concerns after a slow start?

Brock and Salk go through a list of the most common complaints about the Mariners after a 1-3 start and assess just how truthful they are.
18 hours ago
Seahawks draft...
Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Draft: Are rumors of trading up from No. 5 legitimate?

Reports have been flying around that the Seahawks could look to trade up even higher in the first round of the draft. Do they add up?
2 days ago
Seahawks draft Anthony Richardson...
Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Draft: Huard makes sense of Anthony Richardson’s pro day

Of the top four quarterback draft prospects' pro days the Seahawks attended, Anthony Richardson's was "different," explained Brock Huard.
2 days ago
Seahawks Draft Profile Tuli Tuipulotu...
Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Standout USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu fits Seahawks’ scheme

In his latest draft profile, Brock Huard dives into All-American USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu and why he could be a fit for the Seahawks.
3 days ago
Huard: Seahawks’ defense has ability to be more creative with Adams