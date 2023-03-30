Huard: What to make of Seahawks’ apparent interest in top draft QBs

The Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith after a Pro Bowl campaign in 2022 and his backup, Drew Lock. That takes them out of the running for a QB at No. 5 in next month’s draft, right?

The massive ‘man eater’ Baylor nose tackle the Seahawks could draft

Well, Seattle has been front and center at pro days for three of the top quarterback prospects – Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis – and will attend Florida’s for Anthony Richardson as well. Additionally, the Seahawks have posted pictures of their top brass with the quarterback prospects.

So what’s going on with the Hawks’ apparent interest in these quarterbacks? Former NFL QB Brock Huard had some thoughts on the matter that he brought up during Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

First, here’s what head coach Pete Carroll told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche this week about the team scouting the draft’s top quarterbacks.

“We told Geno we’re doing it. He knows what’s going on. He’s just trying to win, Geno knows we’re just trying to win. This is how we compete,” Carroll said. “We’ve said for years that we’re gonna get in every single opportunity that’s out there, and John’s done a marvelous job of always having his ear to the ground to know what’s going on so that if an opportunity does fit us, that we’re we’re prepared and ready to pounce on it.

“Well, here we are (with the) No. 5 pick and there’s legitimately four great prospects coming out in the quarterback spot. We may never have this opportunity again, so we’ve got to maximize it. We’re doing our homework and we’re not going to hold back in doing that. And everybody knows. Geno knows, Drew knows and everybody knows what’s going on. We’re just gonna see what happens. We’ll just take it as it comes.”

Here’s what Huard made of Carroll’s comments and the Seahawks’ apparent interest in this year’s quarterback class.

“He loves to recruit and you could feel that yesterday. You could feel that when we chatted with him. But even since we chatted with him after the Geno signing to now, this is back to him in his USC days, man. This is going after the five-stars all across the country,” Huard said. “… It fills his sails, it fuels his and fills his just marketing. And how much he loves top-tier talent. And these guys, as he raved about them, are talented. They’ve all done exceptional at their pro day and I bet you tomorrow Anthony Richardson (will also).”

Huard also thought Carroll dropped a bit of a nugget in regards to the Seahawks’ view of this year’s draft class.

“I would say one little thing in there that maybe he slipped a little bit is are there only four elite quarterbacks in this class? What about (Tennesee’s Hendon) Hooker?”

Listen to the second hour of Wednesday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player below.

Hasselbeck: Why it feels like the Seahawks are ‘in a really good spot’

Follow @TheBGustafson