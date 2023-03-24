Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
CONTESTS & EVENTS

Rules of Golf Quiz, presented by WA Golf

Mar 24, 2023, 9:54 AM | Updated: 12:43 pm
...

Seattle Sports and WA Golf  have your chance to win four rounds of golf at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington! Take a swing at the “Rules of Golf” quiz below, then fill out the registration form that follows to be entered for a chance to win.

Sweepstakes Dates: March 27 to April 9, 2023, so register below between those dates to enter to win. Quiz results do not determine eligibility.

If you think a golf handicap isn’t for you, think again. Any golfer, whether they’re a seasoned golfer or just starting out, can establish a handicap any time. Step up your golf game and get your official USGA GHIN Handicap through WA Golf.

Enter to win golf at The Home Course below, and also find out how you can get a free two-month trial WA Golf membership… and finally get your Handicap!

Contests & Events

...
No Author

Win Tickets to See The Offspring!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see The Offspring at White River Amphitheatre on August 1, 2023!
2 days ago
...
No Author

Win Tickets to Mudvayne!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Mudvayne at White River Amphitheatre on August 22, 2023!
2 days ago
...
No Author

Win Tickets to Jon Pardi!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Jon Pardi at the Angel of the Winds Arena on October 28, 2023! Tickets go on sale March 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM and you can find them here. Enter below starting Tuesday, March 21, 2023 through Sunday, March 26, 2023. Sweepstakes […]
5 days ago
...
No Author

Win Tickets to Bert Kreischer!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Bert Kreischer at the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 15, 2023!
9 days ago
...
No Author

Win Tickets to Dierks Bentley!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the White River Amphitheatre on August 26, 2023!
9 days ago
...
No Author

Join Seattle Sports for Walk MS Seattle

Join the Seattle Sports team for the Walk MS Seattle event on April 23rd. We hope you will either join us, or help us reach our goal by donating what you can.
11 days ago
Rules of Golf Quiz, presented by WA Golf