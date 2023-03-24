Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Juuse Saros helps Predators beat Seattle Kraken 2-1 in shootout

Mar 23, 2023, 8:14 PM
Kraken...
Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) battles for the puck with Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz (4) and center Matty Beniers (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
BY
AP staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene and Philip Tomasino scored in the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Predators 2, Kraken 1: Box Score

Kiefer Sherwood scored for Nashville in regulation, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves in regulation and overtime. Saros also denied both Kraken attempts in the shootout.

Nashville earned its second straight since a three-game slide. It hosts Seattle again on Saturday.

Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle, and Joey Daccord made 23 stops in regulation and overtime.

The Kraken had won six straight road games. They have gone to overtime in four of the last six games overall.

Seattle (39-24-8) holds the top spot in the wild-card standings in the Western Conference. Nashville (36-26-8) is trying to track down Winnipeg for the second spot.

Sprong put Nashville in front 2:28 into the first period. Driving down the right side, Sprong dropped below the goal line and banked the puck into the net off of Saros’ right skate.

It was Sprong’s 18th goal of the season. He has three points in his last two games.

Sherwood responded with his fourth goal 14:01 into the second.

Daccord stopped Tyson Barrie’s shot from the right side, but Sherwood snapped the rebound home.

TOLVANEN’S RETURN

During a media timeout in the first period, the Predators played a tribute video for Seattle forward Eeli Tolvanen. Tolvanen, a first-round draft pick of the Predators in 2017, was picked up off waivers by Seattle in December.

Tolvanen has found success with the Kraken, scoring 13 goals and adding 10 assists in 37 games since the move.

