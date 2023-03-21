How to support Andy Eide, Kraken insider for Seattle Sports

Andy Eide, Kraken insider for Seattle Sports and a longtime hockey writer for SeattleSports.com, is currently hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Saturday.

Hockey followers have read Andy’s coverage here on SeattleSports.com dating back to 2012, when he started covering the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL for the website. He moved onto the Kraken beat for Seattle Sports when the expansion team joined the NHL for the 2021-22 season. He also writes regularly for NHL.com, the official Kraken website and Sound of Hockey, and is also known for his work as a hockey podcaster, regular guest on the Seattle Sports airwaves, and an analyst for Thunderbirds TV broadcasts.

Sound of Hockey shared details on Andy’s status in a series of tweets Monday, which you can read below.

Hi everybody, we have some difficult news to share. Just before Saturday’s #SeaKraken game at Climate Pledge Arena, our dear friend, @AndyEide collapsed. Paramedics arrived in seconds and quickly began treating him for a stroke. (1/3) — Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) March 20, 2023

There is also a GoFundMe to help with Andy’s medical bills, which will be significant. We’re worried about our friend, but we know he’s receiving incredible care. Please keep Andy in your thoughts. He’s a wonderful human and the kindest of souls. (3/3)https://t.co/8iPmOyKnXh — Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) March 20, 2023

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Andy and his family with his medical bills. To donate, click here or the link below.

We at Seattle Sports all wish Andy a speedy recovery.

