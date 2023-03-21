Close
ANDY EIDE

How to support Andy Eide, Kraken insider for Seattle Sports

Mar 21, 2023, 11:06 AM | Updated: 12:01 pm
Seattle Kraken Andy Eide...
A general view of the ice during a Kraken and Hurricanes game at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY
SeattleSports.com

Andy Eide, Kraken insider for Seattle Sports and a longtime hockey writer for SeattleSports.com, is currently hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Saturday.

Hockey followers have read Andy’s coverage here on SeattleSports.com dating back to 2012, when he started covering the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL for the website. He moved onto the Kraken beat for Seattle Sports when the expansion team joined the NHL for the 2021-22 season. He also writes regularly for NHL.com, the official Kraken website and Sound of Hockey, and is also known for his work as a hockey podcaster, regular guest on the Seattle Sports airwaves, and an analyst for Thunderbirds TV broadcasts.

Sound of Hockey shared details on Andy’s status in a series of tweets Monday, which you can read below.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Andy and his family with his medical bills. To donate, click here or the link below.

We at Seattle Sports all wish Andy a speedy recovery.

Click here to donate on GoFundMe to support Andy Eide

