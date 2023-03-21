Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks continue D-line revamp, release NT Al Woods

Mar 20, 2023, 6:27 PM
Seahawks Al Woods...
Seahawks DT Al Woods tackles Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson on Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY
Editor of SeattleSports.com

For the third time in recent weeks, the Seahawks have cut a member of their 2022 defensive line. The team announced Monday evening that it has released nose tackle Al Woods.

K.J. Wright: Seahawks’ offseason a B-minus — and they need Bobby

In 2022, Woods had 39 combined tackles with two sacks, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed.

Woods, who will turn 36 on Saturday, was entering the second year of a two-year, $9 million deal, per Spotrac, and his contract carries a $1.75 million dead salary cap hit following the release.

A 13-year veteran of the NFL, the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Woods has spent four seasons with the Seahawks, including three of the last four. A fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU by New Orleans in 2010, he began his pro career that same year with Tampa Bay. He then came to Seattle in 2011, had multi-year stops with Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Indianapolis, and returned to the Seahawks in 2019.

Woods was suspended for four games in 2019 due to a violation of league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. After signing with Jacksonville the following offseason, he opted out of the 2020 campaign due to the pandemic. He returned to the Seahawks in 2021 and had a career year with 50 tackles, five QB hits and three passes defensed, all career-high numbers.

The Seahawks, who switched from a 4-3 defensive front to a 3-4 front last year, have also released fellow veteran defensive linemen Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson this offseason while adding Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed at the position in free agency.

Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Keep up on moves, draft picks, more

